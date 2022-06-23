Back to: Where to Score a Quick Picnic, Mapped
Make the most of the good weather this weekend - but don't overthink it. Here's our guide to easy grub and the closest green space nearby to consume it in.
Make the most of the good weather this weekend – who knows how long it’ll last for – and get some take-out for the park. But don’t overthink it. Here’s our guide to some small local businesses serving up easy and good grub, and the closest green space nearby to consume it in…

Also worth mentioning: the City of Vancouver’s Alcohol in Parks Pilot program is now in full swing. So, if your picnic includes sipping on some local beer, a bottle of wine or something else of the sort, take a minute to do your research on which parks have designated drinking areas. Then stake our your spot and concentrate on relaxing!

TACOS IN THE PARK

Tables can be hard to come by at Chancho, particularly on a weekend. Take advantage of clear skies and dry ground: order take-out tacos and zip across Davie Street to Emery Barnes Park for a picnic.

Chancho Tortilleria
Downtown
560 Davie St.
Emery Barnes Park
Yaletown
1170 Richards St.
COFFEE AND ADVENTURE

Designed as part of the new city park at Smithe and Richards, Kafka’s downtown location is basically fool-proof for park eating. A cup of coffee and a dark-chocolate raspberry brownie makes a nice mid-morning picnic situation. Kafka’s is open 8am-6pm.

Kafka's in the Park
Downtown
Vancouver City Park at Smithe and Richards
PIZZA AT PANDORA

Put The Pie Shoppe’s new pizza oven to work and pick up a bunch of seasonal pies and a bottle of something fun from their wine and cider selection, then head’er to Pandora Park (one of the City of Vancouver parks where a civilized bottle of wine with your picnic is legal).

The Pie Shoppe
East Vancouver
1875 Powell St.
Pandora Park
East Vancouver
Franklin St. from Templeton to Nanaimo
TAKE-OUT AT TROUT LAKE

Near Trout Lake, across from each other on Commercial Street, are two no-brainers for picnic provisions: Flourist and Collective Goods. Don’t choose favourites – hit them both and cover all the bases. Bonus: Trout Lake is another one of the parks where is is legal to have a drink with your picnic and Collective Goods has a very nice selection of wines to choose from!

Collective Goods
East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
Flourist
East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St.
Trout Lake Park
East Vancouver
3300 Victoria Drive
FRENCH WITH A VIEW

Although you can usually score some pretty great eats from a food truck parked along 8th next to John Rogers Park, another go-to for classic picnic fare is located just around the corner, on 7th and Ontario… La Fabrique St. George is always well stocked with cheese, bread, cured meats, crackers, chips and, of course, wine.

La Fabrique St-George
Mt. Pleasant
7 East 7th Ave.
Jonathan Rogers Park
Mt. Pleasant
110 W 7th Ave.
CHILL IN MOUNT PLEASANT

No need for a plate, utensils or even a picnic table when you have a burrito. Budgies has you covered with six options AND they are only a few blocks from Dude Chilling Park. Not in the mood for burritos? Pick up a pizza from AJ’s, spread out your picnic blanket in the park and relax.

Budgies Burritos
Main Street
44 Kingsway
AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint
Main Street
325 E Broadway
Dude Chilling Park
East Vancouver
2390 Brunswick St.
RELAX IN STRATHCONA

The coolers at Fujiya are loaded with a fresh, tasty and affordable selection of park-ready sushi. Swoop in before 6pm and make your way to Strathcona Park to take in a neighbourhood baseball game, hangout at the skatepark, wander the community gardens or just lie on the grass and stare at the sky. Miss the 6pm deadline? There is a sweet pizza pop-up happening at Luppolo Brewing now through July 3rd (and always cold beer).

Fujiya
East Vancouver
912 Clark Dr.
Luppolo Brewing Company
Strathcona
1123 Venables St.
Strathcona Park
Strathcona
857 Malkin Ave.
LUNCH AT THE HARBOUR

Keep in mind that Railtown closes at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, but if you are looking for an ‘al fresco’ lunch idea: A veggie club or a build your own salad from the Railway Street Cafe and an afternoon with your toes in the ocean at Crab Park is a nice way to roll.

Railtown Cafe
Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St.
CRAB Park
Downtown East Side
Waterfront Road, Portside
HOAGIES ON THE LAWN

Sandwiches, salads and parks go nicely. Fill your backpack with hoagies from Say Hey (if you are having trouble deciding: the meatball hoagie. (classic or veg) and a few slices of chocolate cake with sprinkles is a nice path to take.) Once you have your order in hand, head east for five blocks until you hit MacLean Park to your right. Bonus: there is a water park to cool down in.

Say Hey Cafe & Deli
Chinatown
156 E Pender St.
MacLean Park
Strathcona
MacLean Park, Keefer Street, Vancouver
NACHOS NEAR COMMERCIAL

Get upscale-trashy with gourmet nachos, hotdogs and slushies from The Drive Canteen and then follow the Britannia Centre walkways straight down to The Courts where you’ll find a few picnic tables and a sloping hill overlooking the skate courts (guaranteed hours of entertainment on a sunny day) as well as clusters of deckchairs in the adjacent community garden.

The Canteen
Commercial Drive
1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.
Britannia "The Courts"
1490 Venables St, Vancouver, BC V5L 4X6
ICE CREAM IN KITS

Obviously this time of year is all about consuming as much sunshine and ice cream as possible. After a long, hot day spent doing the latter, few things are more satisfying than watching the sunset with something (and someone) nice and sweet. Luckily Mister’s new location on West 1st Avenue, near Cypress, is close enough to Kits Beach (about a 10 min walk) to get there before your ice cream bar or frozen banana melts.

Mister Ice Cream Bar
Kitsilano
1835 West 1st Ave.
Kits Beach
Kitsilano
Kits Beach
Did we miss something? | Got a favourite park + snack pairing that you think should have been included in this list, but wasn’t? Let us know in the comments below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca

