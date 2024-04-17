Sign Us Up for ‘Bad Summer Camp’, June 14-16th!

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Count on the too cool for (“real”) school crew from The Bad Academy to intuit our big kid yearning to go back to summer camp: the first Bad Summer Camp is going down on the Sunshine Coast the weekend of June 14-16th, 2024.

To be clear, this version of summer camp is definitely not for children. The Bad Academy has brainstormed up their ideal adult summer camp scenario that factors in everything from bonfires, crafting, hiking, paddleboarding and lake dips, to morning sound bathing and yoga sessions, a cedar weaving workshop, and even a visit to Shady Hazel Farm (with brunch). And of course all of your meals for the duration are also included – enjoyed by the campfire, picnic-style, and at The Stonewater (suites and glamping). Other perks include: a cool guide/map of the Coast courtesy of event collaborator, Local Tourist; a camp kit full of schwag; and as much spa time as you want (The Stonewater Spa is fitted out with a sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge). Sign us up!

Currently, ‘Kind of Early’ registration pricing is in play for $695 per person, not including accommodations; when Regular rates kick in, pricing will increase slightly to $749. Additionally, you can plan on making your own way or, if you act quickly, you can hand over all of the travel details from Vancouver to the Sunshine Coast to The Bad Academy folks by snagging one of a limited number of transportation spots for $75. Just for the event, they have also locked in exclusive use of The Stonewater in the Madeira Park hood, at a 10% discounted rate for participants. Also cool: out of respect for different campers’ desired style of experience, some customization is available since the property has both shared and private accommodations.

Bad Summer Camp registration closes at the end of May, so you still have a bit of time to mull it over…but ferry slots and Bad Camper spots will fill up quickly, so we recommend not putting off your decision for too long! When all is said and done, the Bad Academy says it best: “If you’ve been craving a low-maintenance getaway where you can relax, reconnect with the land and friends, and most of all, have SO MUCH fun, this is the camp for you!” DETAILS.