Four Super Tasty Spots to Catch a Canucks Game in East Van

In case you hadn’t already heard, the Vancouver Canucks are cruising through the midseason all-star break sitting pretty in the top spot in the league. It’s been over a decade since there’s been “can’t miss” hockey in Vancouver, so if it’s been a minute since you went out to catch a game, you’re hardly to blame.

If, like me, you’re ready to jump back on the Canucks bandwagon as the playoffs approach, here’s a list of a few of my favourite spots in East Van with great food and full-volume sound to catch a game (because it’s just not the same without John Shorthouse calling the game):

If you enjoy cutting loose and watching puck on the big screen while inverting pints of beer and eating all the best bar food, courtesy of DownLow Burgers – not to mention, playing arcade games between periods – then look no further! This is the place. DETAILS

The American 926 Main St. MAP

If you’re seeking a cosier place to tuck into some of the best pizza the city has to offer, while watching Quinn Hughes dance on the blue line, AJ’s is the spot for you. It’s always bustling and fun, and the menu is solid gold from top to bottom. DETAILS

AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint 325 E Broadway MAP

A temple for beer-loving hockey fans who detest the corporate cookie-cutter sports bars. If you want things done right, post up at their East Van (Fraser) location and be happy. Bonus points for playing the wildly entertaining Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) games as well. DETAILS

Bells and Whistles 3296 Fraser St. MAP

For a triple whammy of turned-up big screen hockey, local beer options aplenty and game-changing New Haven-style “apizza” (courtesy of new in-house woodfire outfit, Industry Apizza), St. Aug’s on The Drive delivers. DETAILS

St. Augustine's 2360 Commercial Dr. MAP

Check out the full Canucks schedule here.