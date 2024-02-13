A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Back to: Four Super Tasty Spots to Catch a Canucks Game in East Van
List Map

Four Super Tasty Spots to Catch a Canucks Game in East Van

It’s been over a decade since there’s been “can’t miss” hockey in Vancouver! As the playoffs approach, here’s a list of a few of my favourite spots with great food and full-volume sound to catch a game.
Article
Heads Up East Vancouver

Four Super Tasty Spots to Catch a Canucks Game in East Van

Portrait
Image courtesy of The American.

In case you hadn’t already heard, the Vancouver Canucks are cruising through the midseason all-star break sitting pretty in the top spot in the league. It’s been over a decade since there’s been “can’t miss” hockey in Vancouver, so if it’s been a minute since you went out to catch a game, you’re hardly to blame.

If, like me, you’re ready to jump back on the Canucks bandwagon as the playoffs approach, here’s a list of a few of my favourite spots in East Van with great food and full-volume sound to catch a game (because it’s just not the same without John Shorthouse calling the game):

The American

If you enjoy cutting loose and watching puck on the big screen while inverting pints of beer and eating all the best bar food, courtesy of DownLow Burgers – not to mention, playing arcade games between periods – then look no further! This is the place. DETAILS

The American 926 Main St. MAP

Aj’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

If you’re seeking a cosier place to tuck into some of the best pizza the city has to offer, while watching Quinn Hughes dance on the blue line, AJ’s is the spot for you. It’s always bustling and fun, and the menu is solid gold from top to bottom. DETAILS

AJ's Brooklyn Pizza Joint 325 E Broadway MAP

Bells and Whistles

A temple for beer-loving hockey fans who detest the corporate cookie-cutter sports bars. If you want things done right, post up at their East Van (Fraser) location and be happy. Bonus points for playing the wildly entertaining Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) games as well. DETAILS

Bells and Whistles 3296 Fraser St. MAP

St. Augustine’s

For a triple whammy of turned-up big screen hockey, local beer options aplenty and game-changing New Haven-style “apizza” (courtesy of new in-house woodfire outfit, Industry Apizza), St. Aug’s on The Drive delivers. DETAILS

St. Augustine's 2360 Commercial Dr. MAP
Screenshot of the February Canucks schedule via the NHL website.
Check out the full Canucks schedule here.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up Commercial Drive

Merci Bakery is Now Open for Business

As of today (Friday, February 9th), the popular Farmers Market staple are ready to open doors at their new brick-and-mortar Commercial Drive location.
Heads Up Commercial Drive

Get Into the Free Economy Spirit at The Burrow’s Brunch & Bazaar, Feb. 9th

This isn't your average brunch or shopping event: besides nourishing your body affordably and replenishing your closet (for free!), this is also the opportunity to find new homes for your old, gently used threads, have fun, and connect with other like-minded folks in the community.
Heads Up Gastown

Hit The Magnet for Their ‘Island Darlings’ Tap Takeover, Feb. 10th

A change of scenery is nice, but sometimes the turnaround is just too short to justify the ferry trip. This weekend, we recommend forgoing the hassle of logistics in favour of a one-stop Vancouver Island brewery tour at The Magnet.
Heads Up

Eight Lunar New Year Events for Health, Prosperity and Fun

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver for Lunar New Year 2024.

The Scout Community

Become a member