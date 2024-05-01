An Updated Easy-to-Use Guide to Vancouver’s Best DIY Resources

Feeling hit by symptoms of Spring Fever? Looking for productive ways to channel all your pent up energy? Have no fear! We’ve updated our list of recommended resources for getting equipped with the practical tools, knowledge and inspiration for your next, new project(s)…

Blim Chinatown 115 E. Pender St. MAP

Blim’s long-running and city-famous in-studio screen printing workshops, led by the one-and-only Yuriko Igo (artist and director of Blim), take place at their Chinatown location and are currently available by appointment only, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (depending on availability). All of the workshops – Intro, Intro and Level 2 Combo, and Colour Screen Print – are done in one-shot as three- or five-hour-long intensives, and are limited to just three students per session – so don’t sleep on signing up for your desired option! Also: Blim offers a totally safe and easy-to-follow take home Intro to Screen Print Workshop option, screen printing supplies, one-day or weekly button making machine rentals (as well as all of the button parts) for purchase – a great way to spend a rainy day! Find out more.

Collage Collage Main Street 3697 Main St. MAP

DIY definitely doesn’t have age restrictions. Case in point: the wonderful Collage Collage on Main Street is full of supplies and full-on kits (from wooden robots to felt finger puppets, and more), plus they regularly facilitate online or in-person classes and camps. Seriously, there’s something here to suit any age category and all of your family friendly crafty activities! Find out more.

Dressew Downtown 337 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1H6 MAP

Need a ribbon, zipper, bobbin or button? Dressew can sort you out. If you’ve never been before, then imagine a grocery store for sewers – the aisles of this Vancouver institution are loaded with every kind of textile you can think of (and some things you probably never could dream up on your own), plus decorations, notions and tools. Find out more.

Hand Eye Design Ceramics Chinatown 201-739 Gore Ave. MAP

It’s time to register for Hand Eye Ceramics’ spring pottery classes! Wheel throwing and hand building classes range from beginner to intermediate level, come in various class sizes (even couples sessions and private lessons are both options), dates and times – so chances are good you can find one that fits your schedule, as well as experience and comfort levels. Bonus: six-week-long weekday afternoon classes are all currently on sale! Find out more.

Figaro's Garden East Vancouver 1896 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4K2 MAP

Ready to start a garden but not sure what kind of soil to source, which vegetables to plant, or how to pull it all together? The good folks at Figaro’s Garden can hook you up with everything from dirt and seeds to planters and pots, plus a wealth of garden knowledge courtesy of their super staff. Pro tip: this Victoria Drive shop is a super popular weekend destination, so if you can swing a mid-week visit you may have better line-up luck. Find out more.

The Learnary East Vancouver 2643 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5K 1Z5 MAP

Got a niggling interest that you want to indulge, or just a persisting general curiosity? From mathematics to miniatures, beading to bunting, puzzles and, simply put, “mischief” – The Learnery has got supplies, books and kits for it all! Bonus: Last we checked, the Learnery was doing their own version of Spring Cleaning to make space for incoming items… which means lots of discounted items available to snatch up! Find out more.

Maiwa Supply False Creek 1663 Duranleau St. MAP

Located in the Net Loft on Granville Island, the Maiwa supply store will get you sorted for all of your textile related projects, including a rainbow selection of natural dyes and yarns, and kits for everything from indigo and Shibori, to Mendhi, tie-dye and wood block printing. Craving a more in-depth, instructive experience? Head to the Maiwa School of Textiles ASAP to register for hands-on, weeks-long workshops all about ink making, various types of dye methods (indigo, tannins, oxides) and applications, as well as a brand new ‘Natural Dyes: Alchemy Chemistry Craft’ course with a uniquely scientific angle. Spring 2024 classes kick off on either May 13th or 20th. Also: Maiwa offers a plethora of free online tutorials and informative documentaries, which you can check out here. Find out more.

Rath Art Supplies Main Street 2412 Main St. MAP

For a carefully curated selection of quality art supplies, hit up Rath at its original Main Street location. Also, Rath is a big supporter of local artists, and you can usually rely on their window display for some extra inspiration, on regular rotation. Find out more.

Regional Assembly of Text Main Street 3934 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P2 MAP

Hit up Main Street’s Regional Assembly of Text to load up on whimsical printed things made in-house the old fashioned way, plus stationery supplies galore to inspire all sorts of other handwritten and drawn activities. Got a sudden creative urge and can’t wait to get home to let it all out? Then stay awhile to make a button at their button making machine (or a few; more than 30 and you can leave your designs in the capable hands of the Assembly with 48 hours’ notice by following these instructions), or rent some one-on-one time with one of their beloved vintage typewriters! Speaking of writing: check out their Instagram feed for prompts for your next creative correspondence. Find out more.

The Soap Dispensary & Kitchen Staples Main Street 3718 Main St. MAP

Vancouver’s OG refill store, The Soap Dispensary, is the place to stock up on ingredients and tools for various apothecary/self-care and kitchen experiments, spring cleaning projects, and snacks to keep you fuelled while you’re at it…plus much, much more. Find out more.

Urban Source Main Street 3126 Main St. MAP

Open for 31 years as of this April, Main Street’s long-standing Urban Source remains a must stop for all manner of unexpected, unique and ‘found’ art materials. A regularly replenished emporium of all manner of crafty things (many available in bulk), largely sourced from local manufacturers, this place is a go-to for collage-making materials, decorations, and more. Bonus: they often have free stuff for grabs lined up on the sidewalk out front…it’s definitely hit-or-miss, but certainly worth a peruse. Find out more.

Vancouver Hack Space Commercial Drive 1601 Venables St. MAP

Already got the idea, but lacking in the tools, machinery and/or proper space to bring it into actualization? No sweat – that’s what Hack Space is for! The East Van collective-run workshop is stocked with everything from 3-D printers to laser cutters, sewing machines, electronics, woodworking and metalworking machines, plus the space to to make it happen. Ready to invest in something more serious than a Spring Fling style project? Work your way up through the VHS membership ranks ($75 per month) to gain 24/7 key-holding access and voting abilities. Find out more.

Vancouver Tool Library Commercial Drive 3448 Commercial St. MAP

Another option for those looking for an alternative to hitting the hardware store for your project tools is to become a member of the Vancouver Tool Library. The VTL has an inventory of over 1000 tools available to borrow for a super reasonable annual membership rate. Wanting a bit more direction? Check out the list of upcoming workshops to find out what’s being offered over the months ahead that tickles your fancy…A decorative Kokedama Ball (living moss plant) workshop, perhaps? Or maybe something slightly more functional – like a class on how to carve a wooden spoon to eat with or make a new leather dog leash and collar for your pup – is more your speed? Don’t wait too long to decide, though, because spots in May and June are already filling up! Find out more.

Wicks + Wax Burnaby 3945 Phillips Ave. MAP

From honeycomb sheets and candle molds, to delightful and quirky scents and colourful dyes, Wicks and Wax is THE local purveyor of everything you need to get the candle-making job done. They’ve been “in the beeswax business since 1959”, after all! Open six days a week (closed Sundays and STAT holidays). Find out more.