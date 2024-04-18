St. Augustine’s / Industry Apizza is Seeking a Night Kitchen Manager

The Goods from Industry Apizza

Vancouver, BC | St. Augustine’s Craft Beer & Kitchen and their in-house New Haven-style pizza business, Industry Apizza, is on the hunt for a Night Kitchen Manager! We are looking for a strong line cook who can also manage the kitchen closing duties. Candidates must have five years minimum experience working in a fast-paced kitchen. Duties include: working the line during dinner service; making sure quality control / standards are being met; managing the stock par and prep levels; maintaining a clean and safe kitchen environment for all employees.

This is a full time position, with compensation determined based on experience. To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to [email protected]. We are looking forward to meeting you!