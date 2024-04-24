Poplar Grove’s Upcoming ‘Pinot Noir 2022’ Release is One for the Books

Need proof that it’s never too late to get out of your comfort zone and try out new things? Look no further than Poplar Grove winery’s new Pinot Noir 2022 – their first ever Pinot Noir vintage!

For the record, from its 1993 founding to date, the popular Penticton Holler family winery has kept in its lane as a producer of reds inspired by Bordeaux and fresh, lively whites – both with award-winning results. All the more reason why those who love local wine should snatch up at least one bottle of this game-changer!

To get a better idea of what was entailed in the creation of this milestone vintage: Poplar Grove’s Pinot Noir grapes were grown by proprietors Tony and Barb’s sons in their 13-acre Hudson Vineyard by Lake Okanagan, with its choice loamy soils and exposure to temperature-cooling high-mountain katabatic winds; before being sorted, destemmed, manually punched down, and fermented with select yeast in specially designed vessels in their dedicated 3,000 sqft facility in the Upper Bench. That’s some special treatment. The results, according to Poplar Grove: “Pale purple in colour. Aromas of red fruit, baking spice and a subtle earthiness intertwine with the first breath of this wine. Your palate is delighted with notes of ripe raspberry, red cherry and earthy dark plum. Medium in body with velvety tannins, bright acidity and a long finish.” Read all of the specs and details here.

The Poplar Grove Pinot Noir 2022 will officially be available to purchase from the Penticton winery as of June 21st (aka the day after the 2024 Summer Solstice – how’s that for timing?) and is meant to be consumed immediately, not cellared. Which means that, if you want to enjoy some for yourself this summer then you should probably mark your calendars now… It will also be available through their Wine Club (members and wannabe-members, take note), as well as pouring at select restaurants around the province. So stay tuned here and keep sharp!