Osteria Savio Volpe is Looking for a New Manager to Join Their Team

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe is seeking a Manager! We’re looking for people excited to work in a fast-paced, high volume environment, with minimum three years in restaurant management and a strong understanding of BOH, FOH, admin & customer service (a B.A. in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred); with a passion for Italian wine and cuisine (WSET II or equivalent an asset).

For the full job description and to apply, go here. We are looking forward to meeting you!