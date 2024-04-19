A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe is Looking for a New Manager to Join Their Team

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe is seeking a Manager! We’re looking for people excited to work in a fast-paced, high volume environment, with minimum three years in restaurant management and a strong understanding of BOH, FOH, admin & customer service (a B.A. in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred); with a passion for Italian wine and cuisine (WSET II or equivalent an asset).

For the full job description and to apply, go here. We are looking forward to meeting you!

Directions
Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
604-428-0072
WEBSITE

