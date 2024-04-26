Tall Shadow Bakery is Seeking a Friendly Face to Work the Farmer’s Markets

The goods from Tall Shadow Bakery

Vancouver, BC| Tall Shadow Bakery is looking to hire someone to work the Vancouver Farmer’s Markets! It’s fun and busy and full of very nice people. Someone who is independent, who can drive to and from the markets to the bakery, will be prioritized.

We’re looking for someone friendly to represent our bakery at the Farmer’s Markets, build rapport with the regulars, and be able to work in the fast-paced environment. Bonus: This position is 2-3 shifts a week, leaving room for other summer activities. Find our market schedule here and email us at [email protected] to apply.