¿CóMO? Taperia and Paella Guys Popular Paella Series Returns in May

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | It’s officially a tradition! For the third year in a row, Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas destination ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) and Paella Guys are teaming up for the return of their popular Patio Paella Series. Launching over Victoria Day weekend, on May 19, 2024, and almost every second Sunday until September 1, 2024, guests can indulge in plates of freshly cooked paella, alongside ¿CóMO? Taperia’s signature food and drinks menu. Tickets, which often sell out, are available starting today, Monday, April 22, 2024 at 12 p.m. PDT online at comotaperia.com.

“We absolutely love working with Chef Javier Blanc and his team and with this being our third Patio Paella Series, we are definitely turning this into an annual event,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “We already have regular guests from past years who buy tickets as soon as they go on-sale.”

Rain or shine, the Patio Paella Series will feature eight Sundays over the course of spring and summer, starting on May 19, 2024, followed by June 16, June 30, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024. Tickets ($28 plus tax and gratuity) include an individual-sized serving of Paella Mixta (chicken, seafood, and vegetables). Guests can order more dishes and drinks from ¿CóMO? Taperia’s menu upon arrival.

Tickets are available for groups of two to four people, with three available seating times – 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. For larger party size requests, and for covered patio seats (available on a first-come, first serve basis), once tickets are purchased, guests can email [email protected].

When guests arrive for their reservation, they can watch the Paella Guys prepare the paella live, on a large 60-person steel paella pan. Ingredients include chicken, shrimp, jumbo prawns, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, olive oil, garlic and saffron. Each finished plate comes with housemade garlic aioli.

“As people arrive, they can see the full process of how paella is made, and during that time, which is usually about an hour, they can order and enjoy tapas, conservas, and drinks with their friends,” adds Layton.

Highlights from ¿CóMO? Taperia’s new food menu by executive chef Rafael Racela include: the Costillas Fritas, featuring fried pork ribs with an orange sherry glaze; Pulpo Con Papas with Spanish octopus, confit potatoes, and a red wine, pimenton, and fino sherry sauce; and Milanesa de Cerdo with fried pork collar, fermented radish, fennel and salmorejo.