Win a Trip to Guadalajara at The Tequila and Agave Festival Cocktail Competition, May 20th

Attention all Vancouver bartenders: Clear your schedules and start plotting your victory, because the Nodo Tequilana Blanco Cocktail Competition is happening at Cuchillo Restaurant on Monday, May 20th, 2024, as part of this year’s Tequila and Agave Festival – and the prize is pretty dang sweet!

The Contest

Guadalajara, Mexico, the capital of Jalisco (the state renowned as the birthplace of tequila) is pivotal to the tequila industry due to its abundant blue agave plants, which are the primary ingredient in tequila. Backed by Nodo Tequilana Blanco, this competition challenges bartenders to create a cocktail encapsulating their interpretation of the spirit of Guadalajara. Whether it’s drawing inspiration from a vibrant yet lesser-known local figure, weaving in elements of regional mythology, or capturing the essence of moonlight over agave fields, the possibilities are vast. Just let your creativity flow and ensure tequila plays a central role in your creation.

The Prize

The winner will receive an incredible package, including:

– Two airplane tickets to the City of Guadalajara, sponsored By Flair Airlines.

– Three Hotel Nights hosted by Hotel Voco in Guadalajara Mexico, sponsored by the city of Guadalajara, Mexico.

– Tours of Nodo and Don Fulano distilleries with Beverage Collective.

To Enter

Interested in participating in the competition? There are only 10 spots available. Please contact the Tequila and Agave Festival at [email protected] to express your interest in being a competitor before the entry deadline of Monday, April 29th.

To Watch

Interested in cheering from the sidelines? Stay tuned to the Tequila and Agave Festival website for an upcoming announcement about how to score your free event ticket, so that you can watch all the excitement go down (we’ll also share information on Scout as soon as it becomes available).

Sponsors

This event is made possible by a bunch of really cool organizations, including: Nodo Tequilana Blanco; Cuchillo Restaurant; Flair Airlines; The Government of Guadalajara, Mexico; Cinco Drink Co; Welk’s General Store; Wallace Mercantile Shop; and the Consulate of Mexico in Vancouver.