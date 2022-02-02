The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

It may not feel like it, but spring is around the corner…which means that comfort food season is closing! Before it does, you definitely need to take advantage and tuck into everything on the Alibi Room’s new menu.

Oh, and the Duck Udon at Dosanko (crispy medium rare duck breast, house made udon and duck meatballs, 12 hr duck & chicken bone broth, Japanese leeks, beets, pickled wild ginger) is a no-brainer.

There’s still some time to take off the chill and get your fill of this year’s Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival drink variations, like these unconventional offerings from Beaucoup Bakery, Kafka’s and Coho Coffee.

Still not full? Make your way to Ubuntu on Fraser Street where Chef Alvaro is serving up Mexican food expressed through the bounty of British Columbia ingredients.

Get stoked for Sunday: Pizza Coming Soon’s got ‘flower adjacent’ Bloomin’ Onions, booze specials and music courtesy of the BIG CHILL DJ duo. The weekend can’t come fast enough!

Yahoo! After an epic sprinkler-induced flood, the Birds & the Beets are back at it! Time to get your butt in there and start brunching, STAT.

Skip the travel-related stress and scratch your wanderlust by snagging tickets to the Taste of India – a six-course tour through some of the continent’s lesser known regions, led by The Indian Pantry, that goes down on February 11th.

Put this on your beer-dar: Main St. Brewing’s final two Spy Themed beers have been announced!

Modus’ new lunch menu looks might delicious – especially the Turkish inspired Cilbir: poached eggs on grass-fed yogurt, mint oil and crispy shallot.

Not done with the joy of ushering in the Lunar New Year? Bao Bei’s Year Of The Tiger menu is still available (pictured above).

Speaking of The Year of the Tiger, check out the roaring new tiger inspired chocolate bar available from Kasama Chocolate.

And Straight and Marrow has a fun tiger tail ice cream inspired cocktail recipe going on right here.

If you like the idea of CNY treats as much as we do, you also need to hit up Kouign Cafe in Chinatown for their miniature White Rabbit steam basket set.

On the Valentine’s Day bandwagon? There’s no shortage of decadent at-home options this year: get charitable with Fresh Roots’ oyster themed online fundraiser dinner; have a cozy, nautical V-Day weekend with a seafood spread from the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co.; or stay in and leave it up to The Lazy Gourmet, Edge Catering, or Marche Mon Pitou to take care of the food.

If you love the idea of luxuriating in bed with your partner and a spread of top-notch local seafood, then FISH’s Breakfast in Bed seafood kit has your name on it. Preorder yours by Monday (Feb 7th) for an extra sweet deal!

Prefer to let someone else set the atmosphere? There are also several romantic dine-in (and drink-in) options from Bacchus Restaurant, VVs Tapas Lounge, Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar and Cibo Trattoria.

Looking to bring some extra heat to the occasion? Maenam has you covered at-home and for dine-in with their spicy Thai inspired menus.

And Minami’s six-course Valentine’s Day Shokai experience has got to be the most visually spectacular option we’ve seen out there.

Anh and Chi also has a special Valentines planned. You know this will sell out, so don’t snooze. Book tickets here.

Juke Fried Chicken is once again offering their ‘I Cluckin’ Love You’ V-Day Fried Chicken Bouquets. Pre order these guys here.

Beaucoup Bakery’s ‘You’re My Butter Half’ caramel and popcorn tart (financier tart with salted caramel, butter popcorn Opalys mousse, white chocolate covered popcorn, and crunchy corn flakes) sounds pretty great, hint hint.

As do all of Mon Paris Patisserie’s lovey-dovey creations.

A good bottle of booze also goes a long way: the release of Odd Society’s new port-barrel-aged spirits is perfectly timed.

You don’t need an occasion to treat yourself to some excellent sushi – like the impeccably executed, fresh made-to-order offerings from JUNO Provisions on Commercial Drive (across the street from Jamjar Canteen). Do we wish we could eat their vegetable inari for lunch every day? Absolutely!

The Got Craft? Foodie Virtual Market returns for another tantalizing online edition from February 3-6th, featuring over 40 local food vendors that will have you salivating all over your computer keyboard.

Home cooks and seafood lovers take note: this is the sustainable seafood that Ocean Wise recommends you hunt down during the month of February. Also in seafood related news, the Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival is officially on!

Get fired up! Osteria Savio Volpe’s wood fire is re-stoked and new Head Chef Andrea Alridge plans on putting it to good use.

Work in the hospitality industry? Then you have to check out this honourable new initiative from Irish Heather Shebeen.

How lovely would this Walk through the Forest High Tea be?

Wednesdays are dumpling night at The Canteen, roll up for a perfectly cooked and expertly dressed serving of ready-to-eat dumplings.

Since we’re focused on food and food involves your stomach, you might want to know that Vancouver Island author and recipe developer, Desire Neilson, just came out with a new book: Good For Your Gut.

