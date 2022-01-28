Shake Up Valentine’s Day with Cocktail Specials from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Set the mood right this Valentine’s Day with romantic culinary creations offered at Viaggio Hospitality Group’s collection of critically acclaimed dining and wining establishments. Couples are invited to experience love-inspired, delectable multicourse menus and cocktails on Valentine’s day, February 14.

Uva’s team shakes up two cocktails in celebration of the special day, including one alcohol free option. Love Potion ($17) is made with Tanqueray No.10, Bottega prosecco, grapefruit juice, strawberry & rose reduction, and orange flower water. Lavender Fields ($8) is an alcohol free creation made with butterfly pea tea, lemon juice, soda water, thyme & black assam syrup, and mint. Also available at Cibo Trattoria.