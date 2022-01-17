Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) takes inspiration from two popular Asian snacks for its Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival creations this year. Named Strawberry Pocky Forever and Smooth Like Better, each flavour features premium French chocolate Valrhona and are available for two weeks over the course of the festival, from January 15 to February 14, 2022.

“The Hot Chocolate Festival is always a highlight for us,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We love seeing families come by with their kids, friends, and returning customers. There is just something so nostalgic about hot chocolate. Our flavours this year are based on two of our favourite snacks, pocky and chips. They truly are snacks in a drink!”

Available for take-out only, Beaucoup Bakery’s two hot chocolate flavours include:

Strawberry Pocky Forever

Available: Jan 15 – 31, 2022

Inspired by the popular Japanese Strawberry Pocky snack, this sipping chocolate features Valrhona Strawberry Couverture Chocolate infused with a hint of sweet rose.

Served with Beaucoup Bakery’s housemade strawberry pocky – best enjoyed when dipped into this strawberry rose sipping chocolate.

Smooth like Butter

Available: February 1 – 14, 2022

Inspired by the popular Korean “Honey Butter Potato Chip” snack, this hot chocolate features caramelized honey butter sauce blended into Valrhona Dulcey 35% blond chocolate. It is served with potato chips flavoured with caramelized cultured butter and locally sourced honey.

Beaucoup Bakery hired local branding agency Glasfurd & Walker to create custom cup sleeves for its hot chocolates this year, adding a fun element to its flavours.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.