Minami Restaurant Releases a Special Valentine’s Day Shokai Experience to Remember

Vancouver, BC | To celebrate the day of love, Yaletown’s contemporary Japanese restaurant Minami (1118 Mainland Street) has revealed a one-day-only Valentine’s Day Shokai dinner. Available exclusively on February 14, 2022, executive chef Alan Ferrer, pastry chef Nikki Tam, and the team have created a menu featuring bright flavours and artfully crafted surf and turf dishes, Aburi sushi, and an indulgent-worthy dessert.

“Our Shokai tasting menus are some of our most popular, and we definitely want to continue elevating the dining experience at Minami with new dishes for Valentine’s Day,” says Alan Ferrer, executive chef of Minami. “For many, dining out during these challenging times is even more meaningful, and our team has fine-tuned the menu many times to make something extra special.”

Minami’s Valentine’s Day Shokai ($125 per person) features six-courses, including:

AMUSE
Chilean Crab Salad Macaron
ao nori-matcha shell, ikura, yuzu zest, micro shiso

SASHIMI
botan ebi, akami, hirame

APPETIZER
Oyster Yin Yang
chilled oyster on half shell: mango-sweet basil seed salsa
Aburi Oyster: nanohana, Miku sauce, calamansi, shaved prosciutto

ENTRÉE
Surf & Turf
Hokkaido scallop & Canadian lobster tail, mentaiko-yuzu beurre blanc, 3 oz AAA sterling silver petite filet mignon, Suntory whisky peppercorn tamari soy veal reduction, market vegetable medley

SUSHI
Red Wave Roll, Champagne Roll, Aburi Wagyu Nigiri, bafun uni gunkan, chu-toro spoon

DESSERT
White Chocolate Raspberry Sesame Mousse
raspberry gelée, yuzu thyme cookie sandwich, sesame diplomat cream, yuzu thyme sorbet

“Valentine’s Day often naturally evokes the colours of love, which include shades of red, pink, and white,” adds Tam. “Using those colours as an inspiration, I’ve created a delicate dessert consisting of my favourite Japanese citrus, yuzu, with white chocolate, raspberry, and sesame. We hope our guests will enjoy!”

Reservations required. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080.

For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.

Minami
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1118 Mainland St. |  604-685-8080 | WEBSITE
