Minami Restaurant Releases a Special Valentine’s Day Shokai Experience to Remember

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | To celebrate the day of love, Yaletown’s contemporary Japanese restaurant Minami (1118 Mainland Street) has revealed a one-day-only Valentine’s Day Shokai dinner. Available exclusively on February 14, 2022, executive chef Alan Ferrer, pastry chef Nikki Tam, and the team have created a menu featuring bright flavours and artfully crafted surf and turf dishes, Aburi sushi, and an indulgent-worthy dessert.

“Our Shokai tasting menus are some of our most popular, and we definitely want to continue elevating the dining experience at Minami with new dishes for Valentine’s Day,” says Alan Ferrer, executive chef of Minami. “For many, dining out during these challenging times is even more meaningful, and our team has fine-tuned the menu many times to make something extra special.”

Minami’s Valentine’s Day Shokai ($125 per person) features six-courses, including:

AMUSE

Chilean Crab Salad Macaron

ao nori-matcha shell, ikura, yuzu zest, micro shiso SASHIMI

botan ebi, akami, hirame APPETIZER

Oyster Yin Yang

chilled oyster on half shell: mango-sweet basil seed salsa

Aburi Oyster: nanohana, Miku sauce, calamansi, shaved prosciutto ENTRÉE

Surf & Turf

Hokkaido scallop & Canadian lobster tail, mentaiko-yuzu beurre blanc, 3 oz AAA sterling silver petite filet mignon, Suntory whisky peppercorn tamari soy veal reduction, market vegetable medley SUSHI

Red Wave Roll, Champagne Roll, Aburi Wagyu Nigiri, bafun uni gunkan, chu-toro spoon DESSERT

White Chocolate Raspberry Sesame Mousse

raspberry gelée, yuzu thyme cookie sandwich, sesame diplomat cream, yuzu thyme sorbet

“Valentine’s Day often naturally evokes the colours of love, which include shades of red, pink, and white,” adds Tam. “Using those colours as an inspiration, I’ve created a delicate dessert consisting of my favourite Japanese citrus, yuzu, with white chocolate, raspberry, and sesame. We hope our guests will enjoy!”

Reservations required. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080.

For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.