Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Bacchus Restaurant, with a Rendezvous to Remember

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | This February, celebrate in the elegance surroundings of Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street). Executive chef Montgomery Lau and his talented team have created two exquisite dining options: A Valentine Afternoon Tea and a special multi-course on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14, 2022.

“Bacchus definitely has a beautiful, old world and new world feel to the room, which lends itself well for a romantic setting,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Many memories and cherished moments have been made in our restaurant, and we hope new ones will be created this Valentine’s Day. I’m extremely excited for our new Valentine-themed Afternoon Tea. What’s most important is that people celebrate with their loved ones – from friends, family, to partners, and spouses.”



Chef Lau’s Valentine’s Day Menu ($168 per person) features four-courses, starting off with an amuse bouche of Kusshi Oysters with Northern Divine Caviar, followed by: a selection of appetizers, such as Cocoa Scented Foie Gras Terrine and Creamy Lobster Bisque; choice of mains, such as Slow Roasted Dry Age Blue Goose Beef Sirloin, Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, and Red Beet and Roasted Yam Gnocchi. Guests finish with two desserts, including a Rhubarb Strawberry Tart with Vanilla Creme Patisserie and Dark Chocolate Ganache. There is also a wine pairings option of $60 per person.

The Bacchus Valentine Afternoon Tea ($65 per person) highlights the royal tradition of high tea with indulgent-worthy delicacies. Available for the month of love, from February 5 to February 27, 2022, guests can choose between two seatings in the dining room – 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The menu features finely cut gourmet sandwiches, a selection of house made pastries and sweets, and classic savoury cakes.

From Taittinger, Moet & Chandon, to exclusive hard-to-found vintages, Bacchus also has an extensive champagne and sparkling wine list for those who want to further celebrate the occasion.

Reservations are highly recommended and are now available for both experiences at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.