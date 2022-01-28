Community News / Downtown

Eat With Your Heart at Cibo Trattoria This Valentine's Day

Vancouver, BC | Set the mood right this Valentine’s Day with romantic culinary creations offered at Viaggio Hospitality Group’s collection of critically acclaimed dining and wining establishments. Couples are invited to experience love-inspired, delectable multicourse menus and cocktails on Valentine’s day, February 14.

Executive Chef Jesse Zuber is ensuring that love will be celebrated — front-and-centre — with his romantic yet highly creative Valentine’s Day menu. The multi-course meal ($125 per person) begins with a glass of Antech Cremant de Limoux Rose. Crab Salad with the option to add Northern Divine caviar will be offered as the first course. Next up, guests can choose between Acquerello Risotto or Tagliaterini. The main event features either Beef (red wine braised short rib, creamy polenta and arugula) or Sablefish (leek puree, crispy leek, artichoke barigoule, squid and chorizo). Dessert comes in the form of an elaborate Chocolate mousse with strawberry gel and mint.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
