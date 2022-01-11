Community News / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Unveils Tasty 2022 Hot Chocolate Fest Creations

Kafka's Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | The sweetest festival of the year returns! Now in its 12th year, The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is back from January 15 to February 14, 2022. Warm your heart with over 100 unique and delicious hot-chocolate flavours accompanied by a variety of indulgent treats at 44 participating vendors across Greater Vancouver, including Kafka’s Coffee Roasters’ three Vancouver coffee shops (Main St., Great Northern Way, and Gastown).

Drove My Dulce To The Leche But The Leche Was Chai: A creamy blend of dark and milk chocolate accented with house-made dulce de leche and a hint of masala chai. This velvety bevy is served with a rich 70% dark chocolate brownie decked out with a dulce de leche swirl.

Ruby Tuesday: Brighten any grey Vancouver day with tangy ruby chocolate, perfectly blended with pistachios and milk and served with a scrumptious pistachio shortbread dipped in more ruby chocolate.

Both of Kafka’s tasty hot chocolate offerings are available for cafe service and takeout at all three locations throughout the festival.

