VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu

The Goods from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | VV Tapas is celebrating Valentine’s Day for the entire weekend. Friday February 11th and Saturday February 12th, VV will be featuring a special 5-course menu with wine pairings available. Reservations are recommended. If you feel like celebrating this year in the comfort of your home VV will be offering a special Valentine’s Day take home charcuterie package which includes a charcuterie platter with pickles, condiments, bread and an assortment of meats and cheeses. A bottle of sparkling wine and some sweets all for only $65.

