Community News / Strathcona

VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu

Portrait

The Goods from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | VV Tapas is celebrating Valentine’s Day for the entire weekend. Friday February 11th and Saturday February 12th, VV will be featuring a special 5-course menu with wine pairings available. Reservations are recommended. If you feel like celebrating this year in the comfort of your home VV will be offering a special Valentine’s Day take home charcuterie package which includes a charcuterie platter with pickles, condiments, bread and an assortment of meats and cheeses. A bottle of sparkling wine and some sweets all for only $65.

VV Tapas Lounge
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
957 East Hastings St. | 604-336-9244 | WEBSITE
VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu
VV Tapas Lounge Launches Exclusive New Olive Oil, Now Available for Purchase

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This ‘Chicken Parm’ Sandwich (Especially if You’re From Toronto)

Served from the new Burdy food truck, these 'chicken parm' sandwiches will make homesick Torontonians happy.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Score Cool New Duds for Fall at the Beaton Linen Pop-Up This Long Weekend

Looking to spruce up your wardrobe for Fall? Get down to Strathcona's Picnics & Poetry now until September 5th.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Don’t Miss Triple Five Collective’s Queer/Non-Binary Artist Pop-Up This Weekend

Head down to 879 East Hastings from August 27-29th to check out art, accessories and more, curated by queer/non-binary business, Triple Five Collective.

Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Each can is outfitted with one of a dozen different coloured mascots, which makes it easy to keep track of yours.

Popular

Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

6 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Six Art Exhibitions and Public Installations to See Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches the Ultimate Sweet and Savoury Lunar New Year Collection

You Should Know / Burnaby

Groundbreaking Eleanor Collins, The City’s ‘First Lady Of Jazz’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

‘The Lazy Gourmet’ Launches New Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

Community News / Downtown

Aburi To-Go’s ‘Gyoza Bar’ to Expand into Fast-Casual Take-Out and Delivery Restaurant

Community News / East Vancouver

Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee

Community News / Kitsilano

Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now