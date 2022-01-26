This Valentine’s Day Have ‘Date Night Dinner’ At Home, with Edge Catering

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | You find a Valentine, we will do the rest. Chef Jasmin Porcic of Edge Catering has put together some beautiful menu plans together (starters, main courses, decadent desserts and little extra somethings) for you to choose from – how about charcuterie, short ribs, and chocolate? Add a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of BC wine for a one stop-shop!

First Course Charcuterie + Cheese Italian cured meats, local + imported cheeses, red beet hommus, crostini, house crisps. Choice of Entrée Braised Beef Short Ribs port + red wine jus, potato pave, celeriac purée, seasonal vegetables, seven grain quinoa ragout, seasonal vegetables. Wild Sockeye Salmon Wellington leek, spinach + marscapone fricassee, puff pastry. Vegetable Strudel Vegetable medley, lentils, golden crispy pastry, smoked red pepper sauce. Dessert Chocolate Mousse Terrine dark chocolate cake rich chocolate mousse brandied raspberries. Add-ons -Six long stem red roses $55 -Bottle of BC Wine Mission Hill Reserve Merlot $45 or Cedar Creek Pinot Gris $35 $130/2 people

Order by 12:00pm Wednesday February 9th for a February 14th pick up at our shop between Noon-4pm. Menu is provided fully cooked, cold with heating instructions. Order online at edgecatering.ca/takehome or call 604-876-7226.