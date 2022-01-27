Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Celebrates the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu

Portrait

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | It’s 2022 and it’s the Year of the Tiger! Our wonderful and talented head chef, Zach, has been thinking about this menu for months and it is a thing of beauty; sophisticated and modern while still grounded in traditional and familiar flavours. Red hoisin glazed ribs, Sichuan rockfish, hot and sour seafood soup dumplings, and more ($75/person).

It’s February – aka the rainy season – and the seemingly never-ending pandemic…ugh. BUT here is a very very good reason to leave the house with your close contacts. Come be bathed by the red light of our lanterns, eat and drink a plenty and help us welcome in the Year of the Tiger. ROAR!!!!

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei Celebrates the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu
Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // Irish Fight, Resolve and Determination Distilled Into a Whiskey Bottle

Restaurant owner, Seán Heather, teases our tastebuds with a handsome and delicious rarity that's definitely not on the menu at Irish Heather Shebeen...

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

On September 11th, head to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden for the artist's limited-edition hardcover book release.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

6 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Six Art Exhibitions and Public Installations to See Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver.

Community News / Downtown

Aburi To-Go’s ‘Gyoza Bar’ to Expand into Fast-Casual Take-Out and Delivery Restaurant

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches the Ultimate Sweet and Savoury Lunar New Year Collection

Previous
Kitsilano’s ‘Delara’ Restaurant Seeking Daytime Sous-Chef
Next
Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Roaring into 2022 with First New Limited Release

Community News / Downtown

Shake Up Valentine’s Day with Cocktail Specials from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Community News / Downtown

Eat With Your Heart at Cibo Trattoria This Valentine’s Day

Community News

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Locations to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Two Romantic Menus