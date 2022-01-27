Bao Bei Celebrates the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | It’s 2022 and it’s the Year of the Tiger! Our wonderful and talented head chef, Zach, has been thinking about this menu for months and it is a thing of beauty; sophisticated and modern while still grounded in traditional and familiar flavours. Red hoisin glazed ribs, Sichuan rockfish, hot and sour seafood soup dumplings, and more ($75/person).

It’s February – aka the rainy season – and the seemingly never-ending pandemic…ugh. BUT here is a very very good reason to leave the house with your close contacts. Come be bathed by the red light of our lanterns, eat and drink a plenty and help us welcome in the Year of the Tiger. ROAR!!!!