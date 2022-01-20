Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Portrait

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen

Vancouver, BC | There is no such thing as a FREE MEAL, or so they say!

Here at the Irish Heather, we are acutely aware of the damage that COVID is doing to our industry and our colleagues. Hours have been cut, businesses gutted, sales at record lows…grats too. We are holding our own over here and thanks to a few maneuvers (new digs at 1/2 previous rent) and help from the Feds, we will definitely survive.

On Wednesdays at 6pm we have 24 (4 x 6) seats available for industry folk to join us. Each week we’ll offer a free meal of dinner and a beer to our industry colleagues.

Dietary requirements will be embraced, beer can be exchanged for wine or a non-alcoholic beverage…We just want you to have a good time and hopefully lighten your load, if only for a few hours. We are all in this together and it is going to take a village/communities’ support to get through this.

Book your seat at irishheather.com.

Irish Heather Shebeen
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
