Month-Long Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival Kicks Off Today

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | The wait is over. Starting today some 400 plus restaurants, grocery stores and seafood suppliers across Canada will be serving up sustainable chowders, dishes, fillets, and packaged products to celebrate sustainable seafood as part of the Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival.

All February long, Canadians are invited to try delicious dishes and products from Ocean Wise Seafood Partners in this celebration of sustainable seafood and ocean conservation.

The Ocean Wise Seafood Festival runs February 1 to 28 with seafood creations available for dine-in, delivery or take out at restaurants, grocery stores, and seafood suppliers across Canada: from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. Tasty options range from creative chowders like the “Clam-era worth curried chowder” at De La Mer Fresh Fish Market in Toronto, to Albacore Tuna and Kaiso Seaweed Tartar from Minami in Vancouver, to flyer items from Sobeys and Safeway grocers across the country. Beverage sponsors include Steamworks Brewery in BC, and Goodlot Farm and Farmstead Brewing in Ontario. Full event details, including a full list of participating businesses, are available at seafood.ocean.org/festival2022.

“Over 20% of the global population directly depends on seafood as an important source of protein and Ocean Wise is committed to ensuring a healthy and sustainable ecosystem that supports both humans and marine life,” said Ocean Wise President and CEO Lasse Gustavsson. “Ocean Wise’s Seafood Festival enables chefs and consumers to enjoy delicious sustainable seafood while supporting global efforts toward ocean conservation.”

This year’s Ocean Wise Seafood Festival event is an expansion of Ocean Wise’s long-running Chowder Chowdown, adapted to bring seafood-lovers across Canada a delicious variety of offerings. Of course, a festival is no fun without a little friendly competition. Participants will compete for the following awards during the festival:

• Fundraising Champion: Awarded to the top restaurant, retail and supplier fundraisers per region.

• Best Dish Title: Selected by Daily Hive, awarded to the business with the most creative title of their seafood dish/product.

• Best Dish Photo: Selected by Daily Hive, awarded to the business with the best dish/product photo.

• People’s Choice: Awarded to the business whose dish/product receives the most votes from the public (the public can vote at seafood.ocean.org/festival2022)



“I am honoured to be part of the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival, an initiative that is all about celebrating sustainably harvested wild and responsibly farmed seafood from across Canada” said Chef Ned Bell, co-owner of The Naramata Inn. “Ocean Wise’s seafood program enables chefs and consumers alike to learn more about sustainable seafood and how they can make a meaningful impact in protecting our ocean through their daily choices. I encourage everyone who can to support this delicious festival.”

Overfishing is one of the greatest threats to our ocean with grave impacts on the food web and the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide. By simply changing the seafoods we eat, people everywhere can help end overfishing, protecting our oceans and the lives that depend on them. Since 2005, the Ocean Wise symbol next to a seafood item at a restaurant or grocery store has helped Canadians easily choose ocean-friendly seafood.

Not only does the festival celebrate sustainable options Nationwide, proceeds from each item purchased during the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival will support Ocean Wise in its efforts to ensure healthy and sustainable marine life. Ocean Wise seafood evaluates stock health, management practices and impacts on the environment and other species. Choosing Ocean Wise recommended seafood ensures the long-term health of our oceans and waterways for generations to come.

Participating Restaurants & Retailers: Check seafood.ocean.org/festival2022 for full list and dishes.