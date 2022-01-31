Community News

The Incredible Sustainable and Complete Protein Seafood to Seek Out in February

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. For February we a special seafood, in celebration of our upcoming Ocean Wise Seafood Festival: Ocean Wise Seafood Festival

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Manila Clams (Mya arenaria, farmed, bottom culture, BC.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Clams are one of the most sustainable sources of protein! As filter feeders, they survive off nutrients in the water column (therefore do not need feed), clean the waterways, and offer a delicious and complete protein source. They also provide habitat structure and function for other plants and animals around them! Where sustainable aquaculture is concerned, the goal is to minimize inputs into the system in order to reduce harmful outputs that may result in undesirable impacts to adjacent species and habitats. Clams truly are an incredible sustainable seafood option!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria:

1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.
2. Effective and adaptive management.
3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

The Keefer Yard to Host Special DD Mau Fundraiser Pop-Up, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6
Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

