Raise a Toast to Your Sweetheart with Odd Society’s Limited Port-Barrel-Aged Spirits

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits aged its Wallflower Gin and Commodore Single Malt Whisky in separate port barrels for 14 months to draw out port’s sweet, round flavours from the oak staves. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a limited run of each port-barrel-aged spirit will be available at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) starting Thursday, February 10 and online starting Sunday, February 13, while supplies last.

The lightly floral, bright and zesty notes of Odd Society’s signature gin drinks up heavenly notes of juicy stone fruit, blackberry jam, and toasted oak during its 14-month rest in a port barrel. Soothing and refined, the resulting Wallflower Port-Barrel-Aged Gin is perfect both for sipping on its own or mixed in an enticing cocktail.

Odd Society’s single malt is crafted from double-distilled 100% B.C.-grown malted barley, then aged for over three years in ex-Bourbon barrels. To create this unique new expression, the aged whisky was finished in freshly emptied port barrels. Commodore Port-Barrel-Finished Whisky is rich in colour and texture with flavours of stewed plums, black pepper, and a touch of leather—a sophisticated dram you will want to savour.

Packaged in 375mL bottles and sold individually, Odd Society port-barrel-aged gin bottled at 44% ABV ($30) and whisky at 46% ABV ($40) will be available for purchase at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) and private liquor stores across B.C. starting February 10, and online for in-store pickup, local delivery and Canada-wide shipping starting February 13.