‘The Lazy Gourmet’ Launches New Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with The Lazy Gourmet’s trio of limited-edition Love Day Dinner Kits. Available for delivery or pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue, guests can choose from a special Grazing Box, three-course meal with Prosecco, or a virtual cooking class complete with wine and flowers. There are also a variety of sweet and savoury add-on options.

“The pandemic has showcased the resiliency of our industry, as we continue to find different ways to showcase our offerings to our guests,” says Kevin Mazzone, general manager and partner at The Lazy Gourmet. “Since launching them near the start of the pandemic, our virtual cooking classes are some of our most popular, and we definitely wanted to make Valentine’s Day fun for friends, couples, and loved ones. There is something for everyone in our dinner kit offerings this year.”

The Lazy Gourmet Grazing Box ($99 per two people) includes: a variety of charcuterie and proteins such as salami and sopressata rose, duck rillette, artisan cheeses, pesto

marinated bocconcini, Biota fermented grainy mustard, fig jam, Castelvetrano

olives, gherkins, squash and feta dip, roasted garlic, pretzel baguette, savoury

parmesan twist, crostini, fresh berries, and edible flowers. Guests will also receive a whole baked brie and two large affogato profiteroles for dessert.

The Valentine’s Day Dinner Kit ($140 per two people) features: gem lettuce salad with red radish to start; choice between two mains – beef tenderloin wellington or roasted vegetable galette; housemade ricotta gnudi with pomodoro sauce; two affogato profiteroles; and a bottle of Lamarca Prosecco.

For those looking for some interactive fun, The Lazy Gourmet’s Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class ($250 per two people) is available only on February 14, 2022. At 5 p.m., guests will learn how to make the gem lettuce salad and puff pastry classic beef wellington with all the fixings. It comes with two affogato profiteroles, a bottle of wine, and a bouquet of flowers from Thomas Hobbs Florist.



Notable add-ons include a beautiful heart-shaped Valentine’s Day chocolate cake ($29) with an Italian meringue buttercream, layered and topped with assorted meringues and sprinkles.

The Lazy Gourmet is now accepting pre-orders. Orders can be made online via the LG Market, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by February February 6, 2022.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.