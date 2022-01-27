Community News

'Fresh Ideas Start Here' Launches New Valentine's Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order

Vancouver, BC | British Columbia’s leading seafood purveyor, Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH) is making this Valentine’s Day one to remember with an indulgent selection of local seafood, house made accompaniments, and luxe ingredients. Highlights include a Chilled Seafood Platter, Breakfast in Bed Kit, and Shellfishly in Love Kit. All items are now available for pre-orders online for delivery and pick-up.

“We’re making it easier for our customers to celebrate special occasions with seafood at home,” says Jenice Yu, founder and co-owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here. “Last year, our most popular platter was our mixed seafood one. We’ve expanded on it this year, and have added even more seafood and custom creations by our talented team. There is definitely something for all seafood lovers.”

Fresh Ideas Start Here’s Valentine’s Day items includes:

FISH Chilled Seafood Platter ($120 or $110 if pre-ordered from now till Feb 7th), featuring one lobster tail, ½ BC Dungeness crab, sashimi plate with BC albacore tuna, BC sockeye salmon, BC smoked lox and snow crab mille feuille, BC octopus salad, local marinated clams and mussels, squid salad, cooked prawns, BC salmon spread, pickled red onions, smoked olives, crackers, house made sauces, and garnish;

Breakfast in Bed Kit ($62 or $59 if pre-ordered by February 7, 2022) with BC crab cakes, BC salmon cakes, BC smoked lox, house-made tartar sauce, spicy mayo, pickled onions, capers, cream cheese, two bagels, and choice of artisanal butter;

Shellfishly in Love with Fresh Oysters Kit ($32 or $27 if pre-ordered by February 7, 2022) with a dozen local Fanny Bay live oysters, house made mignonette, cocktail sauce, and lemon, complete with an oyster shucker to keep.

There is also an option to add-on award-winning chef Roger Ma’s Kaluga Queen Reserve Ossetra Caviar to all of the above kits for $75.

Curbside pick-up is available at both the Burnaby and Kitsilano locations. In addition, FISH currently offers free delivery for all online orders of $100 or more.

For more information, please visit eatfish.ca.

FISH
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
#180-7515 Market Crossing | 604-431-9392 | WEBSITE
FISH (Kitsilano)
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2959 West Broadway | 604-733-0305 | WEBSITE
