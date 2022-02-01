Have a Cozy, Nautical Valentine’s Day At Home, with the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co.

The Goods from the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co.

Vancouver, BC | The big day for seafood ‘lovers’ is almost here. As you may not already know, the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co. offers two-person crab and lobster buckets to really take your private date night to another level. This way you can have just the right amount of seafood without having to deal with leftovers.

Seafood buckets are a great way to celebrate your love at home, avoid the restaurant rush and dine without clothes if you want to! Because, why ‘knot’?!

Good news/bad news: we will not be open on the actual Monday (February 14th). The deadline for all orders is Sunday, February 13th. As we harvest the seafood for your order on Sunday morning, it will be amazingly fresh on your Valentine’s Day Monday. You just have to keep your seafood bucket cold overnight.

We apologize for this, as we would love to give out buckets on Monday, but this will just give you more time to find the perfect flowers, chill the wine and create a cozy nautical date for your friend or loved one.

Order early as supplies are limited! Place your order online here.

Valentine’s Weekend Pickup Days:

February 11, 12 & 13

Vancouver pickup – Finest At Sea, 4675 Arbutus St.

Victoria pickup – Whistle Buoy Brewing, Unit 63 – 560 Johnson St.