Straight and Marrow Shares ‘Le Tigre’ Lunar New Year Cocktail Feature

The Goods from Straight and Marrow

Vancouver, BC | Available for the entire month of February, enjoy Straight and Marrow Bar Manager, Chad Rivard’s, Lunar New Year cocktail feature, Le Tigre ($14).

“Le Tigre is all about nostalgia,” says Rivard, “The inspiration for this drink comes from a favourite treat of my childhood: tiger tail ice cream. Combining flavours of orange, liquorice and vanilla, the egg yolk is used to give the drink a creamy texture while reducing waste in the bar (we use egg whites for a separate cocktail on the menu).” Check out the recipe below: