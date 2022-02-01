Maenam Presents Two Sizzling Dine-In and Take-Home Sharing Menus for Valentine’s Weekend

The Goods from Maenam
Vancouver, BC | Designed for sharing and packed with bold flavour, Maenam’s Chef’s Tasting Menu will send sparks flying between you and your perfect match this Valentine’s Day. Chef Angus An has designed Maenam’s tempting dine-in and takeout Chef’s Tasting Menus to give food lovers the luxury of choice, whether you’ll be painting the town red or cozying up for a spicy tête-à-tète at home.
Available February 11 to 14, Valentine’s dinner sets to go are multi-course feasts that include soup, salad, curry, stir-fry, and dessert— omnivore, pescatarian, and vegetarian options available — and are priced at $130 (feeds two to three people). Dine-in menus include five courses served family style, with a selection of snacks along with a variety of dishes to choose from, and are priced at $75 per person (minimum two people).
For an intimate dine-in meal, choice courses from the Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu include spicy ahi tuna cupcakes, hot and sour duck soup, banana blossom salad, Massaman leg of lamb curry, and chocolate semifreddo. View the complete menu with course options at maenam.ca.
Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets
Omnivore
Hot and Sour Duck Soup
Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad
Massaman Leg of Lamb Curry
Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling
Pescetarian
Sablefish and Turmeric Soup
Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad
Seafood Yellow Gati Curry
Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling
Vegetarian
Tom Ka Coconut Mushroom Soup
Banana Blossom Salad
Massaman Vegetable Curry
Tofu Vegetable Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling
Dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged.
_____
