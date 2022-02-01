Community News / Kitsilano

Maenam Presents Two Sizzling Dine-In and Take-Home Sharing Menus for Valentine’s Weekend

Portrait

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Designed for sharing and packed with bold flavour, Maenam’s Chef’s Tasting Menu will send sparks flying between you and your perfect match this Valentine’s Day. Chef Angus An has designed Maenam’s tempting dine-in and takeout Chef’s Tasting Menus to give food lovers the luxury of choice, whether you’ll be painting the town red or cozying up for a spicy tête-à-tète at home.

Available February 11 to 14, Valentine’s dinner sets to go are multi-course feasts that include soup, salad, curry, stir-fry, and dessert— omnivore, pescatarian, and vegetarian options available — and are priced at $130 (feeds two to three people). Dine-in menus include five courses served family style, with a selection of snacks along with a variety of dishes to choose from, and are priced at $75 per person (minimum two people).

For an intimate dine-in meal, choice courses from the Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu include spicy ahi tuna cupcakes, hot and sour duck soup, banana blossom salad, Massaman leg of lamb curry, and chocolate semifreddo. View the complete menu with course options at maenam.ca.

Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets

Omnivore
Hot and Sour Duck Soup
Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad
Massaman Leg of Lamb Curry
Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling

Pescetarian
Sablefish and Turmeric Soup
Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad
Seafood Yellow Gati Curry
Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling

Vegetarian
Tom Ka Coconut Mushroom Soup
Banana Blossom Salad
Massaman Vegetable Curry
Tofu Vegetable Stir-Fry
Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling

Dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged.
_____

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Maenam Presents Two Sizzling Dine-In and Take-Home Sharing Menus for Valentine’s Weekend
Maenam Announces Bold Dine-In and Takeout Options for New Year’s Eve

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology...

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Melanie Gravel

The seasoned local Wine Director (Nicli, Origo Club, Bishop's) and current General Manager at Delara Restaurant fields our list of wine-related questions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Plan Ahead Now for a 2022 Full of Seasonal and Local Farm-Grown Goodness
Next
Raise a Toast to Your Sweetheart with Odd Society’s Limited Port-Barrel-Aged Spirits

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Minami Restaurant Releases a Special Valentine’s Day Shokai Experience to Remember

Community News / West Side

Have a Cozy, Nautical Valentine’s Day At Home, with the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co.

Community News / East Vancouver

Raise a Toast to Your Sweetheart with Odd Society’s Limited Port-Barrel-Aged Spirits

Community News / North Vancouver

Sons of Vancouver Distillery Announces New Bartender, Emmet Groves