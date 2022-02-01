Maenam Presents Two Sizzling Dine-In and Take-Home Sharing Menus for Valentine’s Weekend

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Designed for sharing and packed with bold flavour, Maenam’s Chef’s Tasting Menu will send sparks flying between you and your perfect match this Valentine’s Day. Chef Angus An has designed Maenam’s tempting dine-in and takeout Chef’s Tasting Menus to give food lovers the luxury of choice, whether you’ll be painting the town red or cozying up for a spicy tête-à-tète at home.

Available February 11 to 14, Valentine’s dinner sets to go are multi-course feasts that include soup, salad, curry, stir-fry, and dessert— omnivore, pescatarian, and vegetarian options available — and are priced at $130 (feeds two to three people). Dine-in menus include five courses served family style, with a selection of snacks along with a variety of dishes to choose from, and are priced at $75 per person (minimum two people).

For an intimate dine-in meal, choice courses from the Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu include spicy ahi tuna cupcakes, hot and sour duck soup, banana blossom salad, Massaman leg of lamb curry, and chocolate semifreddo. View the complete menu with course options at maenam.ca.

Maenam Take-Home Valentine’s Dinner Sets Omnivore

Hot and Sour Duck Soup

Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad

Massaman Leg of Lamb Curry

Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry

Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling Pescetarian

Sablefish and Turmeric Soup

Crispy Lingcod Larb Salad

Seafood Yellow Gati Curry

Prawn and Mussel Stir-Fry

Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling Vegetarian

Tom Ka Coconut Mushroom Soup

Banana Blossom Salad

Massaman Vegetable Curry

Tofu Vegetable Stir-Fry

Hazelnut Mor Kaeng and Buo Loy Dumpling

Dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged.

_____