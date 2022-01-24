Community News / East Vancouver

Tickets Now Available for ‘Aw, Shucks!’ Valentine’s Day LunchLAB Fundraiser

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Shell-ebrate Valentine’s Day with your favourite bi-valventine! Join Growing Chefs and Fresh Roots for a tasty evening of shucking, slurping, and learning in style with our friends at Organic Ocean. Guests will be treated to everything needed to enjoy a tasty and educational hour together online featuring sustainably harvested oysters from Organic Ocean paired with your choice of wine from Mission Hill Family Estate or beer from Persephone Brewing. Plus your own oyster shucking knife.

This event is in support of LunchLAB, an innovative program changing the narrative about school lunch! Learning with their teacher and chef-in-residence, student chefs help create the menu, prepare the meal, and serve it to their peers. It’s an exercise in learning and sharing, and it’s delicious.

The world is your oyster! Secure your spot today!

***All guests must be available to pick up on Sunday, February 13th between noon and 4:00pm (PST) at the Italian Cultural Centre at 3075 Slocan St in Vancouver.

Italian Cultural Centre
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3075 Slocan St. | 604-430-3337 | WEBSITE
Tickets Now Available for ‘Aw, Shucks!’ Valentine’s Day LunchLAB Fundraiser
Scout List, Vol. 580

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

From Forbidden Fires to Making Magick: Seven Questions with “The Wax Witch”, Portia Pascuzzo

A brief interview with the founder of The Wax Witch Candle Co. - a new line of locally made soy candles infused with bewitching fragrances, as well as other magick-al properties...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam's Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Popular

Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

6 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Six Art Exhibitions and Public Installations to See Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches the Ultimate Sweet and Savoury Lunar New Year Collection

You Should Know / Burnaby

Groundbreaking Eleanor Collins, The City’s ‘First Lady Of Jazz’

Previous
WHAT’S ON NOW // Six Art Exhibitions and Public Installations to See Right Now
Next
Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Strathcona

VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

‘The Lazy Gourmet’ Launches New Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

Community News / Downtown

Aburi To-Go’s ‘Gyoza Bar’ to Expand into Fast-Casual Take-Out and Delivery Restaurant

Community News / East Vancouver

Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee