Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | After weathering her first holiday season and the beginning of a long winter at the osteria, Andrea Alridge has settled into her new role as head chef of Savio Volpe, putting into practice her belief that to make a great dish one must cook with their head, hands and heart. And, an open wood fire doesn’t hurt either! Vancouver born and bred, Andrea believes in cooking with simplicity and good, local ingredients – a decidedly Italian philosophy.

Cooking Italian food with open fire is an absolute joy of mine,” says Andrea. “It requires much patience, love and respect for the ingredients. I believe that working with fire truly brings people closer together, the way it bonds a team, the dishes that come from it, and the presence that fills the room from the hearth of the fire.”

Considering this, and that the temporarily out of commission wood fire has finally been re-stoked at the osteria, Culinary Director Phil Scarfone believes Chef Andrea to be “a natural choice as head chef” and someone with whom he can collaborate and make magic.

The fellow Top Chef Canada alum, having started her career in the culinary arts at Vancouver Community College, made a name for herself by working her way through some of the city’s best restaurants, most recently as chef de cuisine at Vancouver’s Cin Cin Ristorante. “With her sterling reputation, strong work ethic and friendly demeanor,” says Chef Phil, “Andrea is the total package of a leader.”

As winter’s crops make way for spring and summer’s bounty, we look forward to hearing what Andrea’s ingredients have to say, when allowed to speak for themselves, gently coaxed by experienced hands and the kiss of the wood fire, and emboldened to do so: “I just love bold flavours and really letting the ingredient shine through.”

A warm welcome in the dead of winter to the newest member of the fox famiglia.

For more information about Savio Volpe or to book a reservation, visit www.saviovolpe.com.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire
Caffè La Tana & Osteria Savio Volpe Announce New Key FOH ‘Famiglia’ Members

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

On the heels of the opening of Barter Design's Vancouver flagship retail location, in June, we caught up with the company's co-founder to discuss the new shop, the local creative community, and his brand new sense of focus, among other things...

Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Pizza toppings vary week-to-week (and possibly even day-to-day), depending on what's in season and especially inspiring.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration

97 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Next
Happy Hour Now All Day, Every Day at Memphis Blues BBQ on Commercial Drive

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Happy Hour Now All Day, Every Day at Memphis Blues BBQ on Commercial Drive

Community News / Burnaby

Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Community News

The Incredible Sustainable and Complete Protein Seafood to Seek Out in February

Community News / Chinatown

The Keefer Yard to Host Special DD Mau Fundraiser Pop-Up, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6