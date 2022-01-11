Take the Chill Off with Hot Cocoa From Coho Coffee

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | From January 15, 2022 to February 14, 2022, take the chill off at Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) as the community-based East Vancouver cafe participates in its first-ever Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. On the menu are two unique chocolate beverages, including a vegan option, both paired with Indian sweets from local business Mithai & Co.

“Hot chocolate is something that is both comforting and nostalgic, and we thank the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival for putting on this popular month-long celebration, year-after-year,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Our team had a lot of fun working on our hot chocolate flavours – they are delicious, creative, and really speaks to our continued mission of telling the stories of our member businesses through our menu offerings.”



Coho Coffee’s two Hot Chocolate Festival creations are $10 each. The team collaborated with several of Coho’s commissary members, including Mithai & Co., The Indian Pantry, and Vankoji, to help make these flavours come to life. They include:

Make It a Spicy Date (GF) (DF) (V)

Dream of India with this 70% dark chocolate hot chocolate, flavoured with Masala Chai Spice by The Indian Pantry and almond chai brittle. It is served with a Mithai and Co. Chai Date Bite. This sugar-free laddoo has dates, nuts and gluten-free oats, all spiced with a special chai spice blend and rolled in crushed pistachios.

Miso Want a Snow Day

A blend of 41% milk chocolate, Vankoji Foods miso, whipped cream, shaved chocolate and miso caramel bites. It is served with a Mithai & Co Snowball Bite featuring coconut laddoo filled with caramel ganache and a toasted hazelnut in the centre.

Co-founded by local entrepreneur Ruby Darhela, Mithai & Co. is a maker of small-batch Indian sweets, elevating the traditional laddoo and more. The word “mithai” means “sweet” in Hindi/Punjabi.

Guests can enjoy Coho Coffee’s hot chocolate flavours for take-out or dine-in at the cafe. The cafe is open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit coho.coffee.