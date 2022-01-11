Community News / East Vancouver

Take the Chill Off with Hot Cocoa From Coho Coffee

Portrait

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | From January 15, 2022 to February 14, 2022, take the chill off at Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street) as the community-based East Vancouver cafe participates in its first-ever Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. On the menu are two unique chocolate beverages, including a vegan option, both paired with Indian sweets from local business Mithai & Co.

“Hot chocolate is something that is both comforting and nostalgic, and we thank the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival for putting on this popular month-long celebration, year-after-year,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Our team had a lot of fun working on our hot chocolate flavours – they are delicious, creative, and really speaks to our continued mission of telling the stories of our member businesses through our menu offerings.”

Coho Coffee’s two Hot Chocolate Festival creations are $10 each. The team collaborated with several of Coho’s commissary members, including Mithai & Co., The Indian Pantry, and Vankoji, to help make these flavours come to life. They include:

Make It a Spicy Date (GF) (DF) (V)
Dream of India with this 70% dark chocolate hot chocolate, flavoured with Masala Chai Spice by The Indian Pantry and almond chai brittle. It is served with a Mithai and Co. Chai Date Bite. This sugar-free laddoo has dates, nuts and gluten-free oats, all spiced with a special chai spice blend and rolled in crushed pistachios.

Miso Want a Snow Day
A blend of 41% milk chocolate, Vankoji Foods miso, whipped cream, shaved chocolate and miso caramel bites. It is served with a Mithai & Co Snowball Bite featuring coconut laddoo filled with caramel ganache and a toasted hazelnut in the centre.

Co-founded by local entrepreneur Ruby Darhela, Mithai & Co. is a maker of small-batch Indian sweets, elevating the traditional laddoo and more. The word “mithai” means “sweet” in Hindi/Punjabi.

Guests can enjoy Coho Coffee’s hot chocolate flavours for take-out or dine-in at the cafe. The cafe is open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit coho.coffee.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Take the Chill Off with Hot Cocoa From Coho Coffee
Coho Coffee Hosting ‘Khoe’ Vegan Vietnamese Dinner Pop-Up, Dec. 18

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

From Forbidden Fires to Making Magick: Seven Questions with “The Wax Witch”, Portia Pascuzzo

A brief interview with the founder of The Wax Witch Candle Co. - a new line of locally made soy candles infused with bewitching fragrances, as well as other magick-al properties...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam's Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Singaporean Themed, Casuarina Nights, Ready to Launch in Chinatown.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

3 Places

Three to See, January 2022

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.

RIP James “Jamer” Lindsay, Who Had About Him All The Airs and Manners of a Man…

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Tea and Two Slices

On The Difference Between ‘Vandalism’ and Correction and The Stockpiling Of Rapid Antigen Tests

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds that Barge Chilling Park already had a name and Kirk Lapointe and Gordon Campbell are 'alpha males'.

Previous
Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ to Host Hiring Fair, January 16th
Next
Three to See, January 2022

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Releases Final Two Brews in Spy Themed Series

Community News / East Vancouver

Kafka’s Unveils Tasty 2022 Hot Chocolate Fest Creations

Community News / Yaletown

Provence’s ‘Dine Out’ Menu Pairs Classic Dishes with BC Wines from Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

Community News / West End

Giovane Caffè Announces Unique Limited-Time-Only Hot Chocolate Offerings