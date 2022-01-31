Score Brownie Points This Valentine’s Day with Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Community News / Burnaby

Vancouver, BC | Exquisite chocolates and cakes from Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie will melt your beloved’s heart. To feature its exclusive 2022 Valentine Collection, Mon Paris Pâtisserie is extending its operating hours to include Monday, February 14. Classic boxes of chocolate bonbons, delicate macarons, and sublime cakes are all available now through Valentine’s Day, along with a sweet selection of edible gifts designed specifically with loved ones in mind. From charming Chocolate Heart Lollies that say, “My heart pops for you” ($4.50), to gorgeous Potted Camellias made entirely of chocolate ($27), Mon Paris has a treat for Valentines of all ages.

Mon Paris Patisserie 2022 Valentine’s Day Collection:

Cakes

Heart-Shaped Strawberry Brownie Cake (serves two), $30: Designed to share with someone ‘berry’ special, a decadent pecan brownie biscuit is topped with strawberry compote and strawberry mousse.

Mon Paris Signature Desserts Collection, $42: An elegantly curated selection of the pâtisserie’s most decadent individual desserts packaged in a Mon Paris signature-pink box, including Opera Cake (coffee and dark chocolate), Passionata (passion fruit and mango), Elegance (cheesecake, pineapple, banana, and mango), Honey Cake (honey and vanilla), Hazel (hazelnut and chocolate), and Caprise (macaron, raspberry, and pistachio).

Chocolate Treats and Gifts

Heart Lolly, $4.50: This year’s heart-shaped dark-chocolate lollies are accented with dried mango and freeze-dried raspberries.

Potted Camellia, $27: Share the love with an exquisite bloom made entirely from white, milk, and dark chocolate.

Teddy Bear, $27: A strong candidate for cutest Valentine of 2022, this sweet bear is made of white chocolate and rests on a backdrop of dark chocolate, surrounded by three Mon Paris signature truffles.

Chocolate High Heel, $35: For the shoe lover, an elegant milk-chocolate high heel accented with a daisy and adorned with champagne and mango and passion fruit truffles.

Chocolate Boxes
A variety of bonbons in signature flavours, enrobed in dark and milk Belgian chocolate.

• 16 pieces, $36.50

French Macarons
The quintessential Parisian treat in signature Mon Paris flavours.

• 6 pieces, $12

The 2022 Valentine’s Day collection is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Heart-shaped Brownie Cakes and Mon Paris Signature Desserts Collection must be ordered in advance for pickup on February 13 and 14. Orders for cakes, Valentine’s Day treats, macarons, and chocolate boxes can be made online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in-person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; through email at info@monparis.ca; or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
