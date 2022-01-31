Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Announces Reservations, Valentine’s Day Dinner, and Whole Cake Pre-Orders

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou started off the year with some exciting announcements and delicious new offerings!

If you’ve been wanting to try Mon Pitou’s dine-in menu, you’ll be happy to know that they are now accepting reservations through Tock! With bookings that can accommodate up to four people, start planning your next brunch date by visiting exploretock.com/marchemonpitou.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer online reservations” says Triet Duong, co-owner of Marché Mon Pitou. “We’re always working to improve our guest experience and by having the option to book in advance, people can better plan their visit!”

And while you’re browsing their Tock profile, make sure to check out the Pickup section where you can find all of their weekend and holiday dinners to-go including a Saturday Short Rib Dinner, Poulet Rôti du Dimanche, and most recently, their Valentine’s Day Lamb Chop Dinner for two!

This Valentine’s Day Dinner features a pistachio crusted rack of lamb with mint pesto, oven roasted citrus broccolini, creamy mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, and an arugula salad with house-made champagne vinaigrette. And for dessert? What else but a dozen chocolate covered strawberries! Visit exploretock.com/marchemonpitou to place your order for February 14th.

Finally, Mon Pitou has officially launched a Whole Cake section on their website where you can place an order for a full cake by choosing from a wide selection of classics and custom creations! Visit marchemonpitou.ca/whole-cakes for more information.

Marché Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue and is open daily from 8AM-6PM. For more information, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.

