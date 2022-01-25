Community News / East Vancouver

Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee

Portrait

The Goods from Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | On Friday, February 11, 2022, take a culinary journey through India as The India Pantry and Coho Coffee (1370 E Georgia Street) present A Taste of India, an exclusive multi-sensory, six-course dinner experience by chef Tushar Tondvalkar. Guests will be taken from the South of India to the North, with dishes such as Achappam, Himachali Trout, Malvani Crab, and Kokum Sorbet. Tickets are available via Eventbrite with two seating options.

“This is the first part of a series I want to do this year, that showcases the variety of India,” explains Tondvalkar, founder of The Indian Pantry and also co-owner of Urban Tadka and Frankie. “Through this series I want to highlight regions that are often left out of the broader narrative when it comes to Indian cuisine.”

The team at Coho Coffee is currently working on a custom cocktail and wine pairings menu to go with Tondvalkar sumptuous menu, which can be purchased on the evening of the event.

Tickets are $220 per two people (plus gratuity and Eventbrite service fee). Guests can choose between two seatings, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Taste of India menu features:

Snacks
Chicken Liver Masala
pistachio | crispy chicken skin

Achappam
cauliflower curry, Northern Divine Caviar. curry leaf

1st
Tandoori soy chaap
mint chutney gel

2nd
Himachali Trout
charcoal grilled, mild spice, dill and fennel salad

3rd
Malvani Crab
caramelized onion and coconut, crispy rice, malvani bread

4th
Himachali khatta maas
lamb chop, mango and himachali masala, siddu bread

5th
Kokum sorbet

6th
Apricot Cake
himachali cake | kawa tea (saffron and nuts)

“When we first built Coho Coffee, we always wanted it to be an event space for our member businesses to shine, and are thrilled to continue hosting special and one-of-kind pop-up experiences ,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Tushar and his team are very talented and his food is incredible – using the best ingredients. We can’t wait for more people to experience his food, particularly this beautifully curated menu.”

For more information about Coho Coffee, please visit coho.coffee.

For more information about The Indian Pantry, please visit www.theindianpantrycatering.com or via Instagram at @theindianpantry_.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
