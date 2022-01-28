Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Locations to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Two Romantic Menus

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC | Set the mood right this Valentine’s Day with romantic culinary creations offered at Viaggio Hospitality Group’s collection of critically acclaimed dining and wining establishments. Couples are invited to experience love-inspired, delectable multicourse menus and cocktails on Valentine’s day, February 14.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – FALSE CREEK

Enjoy spectacular views with an equally impressive five-course menu ($150 per person) created by Head Chef Sebastian Delgado for Valentine’s this year. Guests will have the option begin with Half a Dozen Oysters and Herring Caviar before they enjoy a Tartare Trilogy of hand cut beef tenderloin, tiger prawn and bluefin tuna. Next is Scallops with the option to add on Northern Divine Caviar followed by Shrimp Risotto. Guests can then choose between Bluefin Tuna or Wagyu Flat Iron as their main course. End the meal with a decadent Cherry Sphere, which will truly set an amorous tone for the rest of the evening. For an additional $18, diners can enjoy The Lover’s Club, an exclusive charming cocktail with barsol pisco, guyot creme de cassis, lemon juice, nikkei syrup and egg white.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-681-1164 or booking online.

Executive Chef Jorge Kim has prepared two passion-fuelled, menus, including a fully vegetarian menu ($220 per couple) for Valentine’s Day, featuring the restaurant’s signature Peruvian-meets-Japanese Nikkei flavours. Beautiful dishes will delight guests, such as Kusshi Oysters, Northern Divine Caviar, Yuzu Compressed Cucumber and Spicy Daikon to start. Next, guests will enjoy a Ceviche Tasting and Prawn Leche de Tigre Shooter. Sushi Pizza is an Ancora classic favourite and will be offered on this spectacular menu. For their main, guests can choose Lobster Two Ways or Rack of Lamb. To finish off this gorgeous meal, Choux Au Craquelin is a flexi ganache dessert with vanilla bean custard, strawberry gel and fresh fruit.

The fully vegetarian menu features Mountain Caviar and Pressed Cucumber to start. Guests will then enjoy Asparagus Cause, Vegetarian Ceviche and Maitake Zuke. Sushi Pizza remains on this menu with a slight twist and will be offered as Vegetarian Sushi Pizza. The two delicious mains to choose from are Cauliflower Steak or Ras El Hanout Spiced Vegetables. Choux Au Craquelin is offered for dessert, similarly to the regular Valentine’s menu.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.