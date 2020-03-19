Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

Here’s an A-Z guide for Vancouverites looking for quality take-out, delivery and nourishing provisions in this time of crisis. We’re publishing it in map form because delivery isn’t universal here and readers might want to visualize what’s closest to them. We’ll be adding to the map and adjusting it in the days ahead. Please send us additions and updates to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca. We also suggest our readers familiarize themselves with the good work being done at Breaking Bread. On a side note, Michelle and I apologize for being slow to make this map. Scout is a Ma and Pop operation and our kids are home from school…you can well imagine the whirlwind!

Acorn Main Street 3995 Main St. MAP

Vegetarian + vegan | pre-order meals for pick-up | LINK

Arbor Main Street 3941 Main St. MAP

Vegetarian + vegan take-out + delivery | LINK

Autostrada Osteria Main Street 4811 Main St. MAP

Italian take-out | LINK

Anh and Chi Main Street 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Vietnamese take-out | LINK

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

Italian take-out | order by phone 604-428-2544 | LINK

Beetbox West End 1074 Davie St. MAP

Vegetarian / Vegan take-out + delivery | LINK

Burdock & Co Main Street 2702 Main St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Harvest Community Foods Strathcona 243 Union St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Chambar Downtown 568 Beatty St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Café Medina Downtown 780 Richards St. MAP

Take-out + pantry provisions | LINK

Dock Lunch Main Street 152 E. 11th Ave. MAP

Comfort food take-out | LINK

Dosanko Strathcona 566 Powell St. MAP

Japanese comfort food take-out | LINK

Eternal Abundance Commercial Drive 1025 Commercial Dr. MAP

Vegetarian / vegan take-Out / Delivery | LINK

Federal Store Main Street 2601 Quebec St. MAP

Provisions and take-out | LINK

DownLow Chicken Shack Commercial Drive 905 Commercial Dr. MAP

Take-out | LINK

Di Beppe Gastown 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Pizzeria Farina Main Street 915 Main St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Fife Bakery Main Street 64 E 3rd Ave. MAP

Pick-up and free delivery | LINK

Fresh bread for pick-up | LINK

Fiore Famiglia (Kits) West Side 2603 West 16th Ave. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

The Birds & The Beets Gastown 55 Powell St. Vancouver, BC MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Juke Fried Chicken Chinatown 182 Keefer St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive) Commercial Drive 2290 Commercial Dr. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

les amis du FROMAGE Strathcona 843 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC MAP

Prepared meals (fresh/frozen) as well as pantry provisions for pick-up | LINK

Livia Commercial Drive 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

Take-out at bread window | LINK

La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Italian take-out + delivery | LINK

La Quercia Kitsilano 3689 West 4th Ave. MAP

Italian take-out | LINK

Maenam Kitsilano 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Modern Thai Take-out/ Delivery | LINK

Mak N Ming Kitsilano 1629 Yew St. MAP

Take-out bento box | LINK

Pidgin Gastown 350 Carrall St. MAP

Japanese/European take-out + delivery | LINK

The Pie Shoppe East Vancouver 1875 Powell St. (Opening soon) MAP

Take-out window for sweet and savory pies | LINK

Railtown Catering Railtown Japantown 397 Railway St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Downtown 762 Cambie St. MAP

Shellfish market and pantry provisions / pick-up and delivery | LINK

Nuba (Kitsilano) Kitsilano 3116 West Broadway MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Pourhouse Gastown 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Say Mercy! Fraserhood 4298 Fraser St. MAP

Take-out + delivery. Love these guys for their Staff Meal support program! | LINK

Sprezzatura Main Street 265 Kingsway MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Stable House, The South Granville 1520 W. 13th Ave. MAP

Take-out window | LINK

Tractor Foods Kitsilano 1903 West 4th Avenue MAP

MANY LOCATIONS | Take-out + delivery options | LINK

Ubuntu Canteen Fraserhood 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Take-out | LINK

Ugly Dumpling Commercial Drive 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Frozen dumplings by the bag | Pick up + delivery | LINK

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana East Vancouver 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Vij's Restaurant West Side 3106 Cambie St. MAP

Take-out + delivery | LINK

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Kitsilano 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Take-out only, call 604.731.9378 | LINK