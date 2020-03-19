Back to: Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped
Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.
Here’s an A-Z guide for Vancouverites looking for quality take-out, delivery and nourishing provisions in this time of crisis. We’re publishing it in map form because delivery isn’t universal here and readers might want to visualize what’s closest to them. We’ll be adding to the map and adjusting it in the days ahead. Please send us additions and updates to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca. We also suggest our readers familiarize themselves with the good work being done at Breaking Bread. On a side note, Michelle and I apologize for being slow to make this map. Scout is a Ma and Pop operation and our kids are home from school…you can well imagine the whirlwind!

Acorn
Main Street
3995 Main St.


Vegetarian + vegan | pre-order meals for pick-up | LINK

Arbor
Main Street
3941 Main St.


Vegetarian + vegan take-out + delivery | LINK

Autostrada Osteria
Main Street
4811 Main St.


Italian take-out | LINK

Anh and Chi
Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC


Vietnamese take-out | LINK

Ask For Luigi
Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St.


Italian take-out | order by phone 604-428-2544 | LINK

Beetbox
West End
1074 Davie St.


Vegetarian / Vegan take-out + delivery | LINK

Burdock & Co
Main Street
2702 Main St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Harvest Community Foods
Strathcona
243 Union St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Chambar
Downtown
568 Beatty St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Café Medina
Downtown
780 Richards St.


Take-out + pantry provisions | LINK

Dock Lunch
Main Street
152 E. 11th Ave.


Comfort food take-out | LINK

Dosanko
Strathcona
566 Powell St.


Japanese comfort food take-out | LINK

Eternal Abundance
Commercial Drive
1025 Commercial Dr.


Vegetarian / vegan take-Out / Delivery | LINK

Federal Store
Main Street
2601 Quebec St.


Provisions and take-out | LINK

DownLow Chicken Shack
Commercial Drive
905 Commercial Dr.


Take-out | LINK

Di Beppe
Gastown
8 West Cordova St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Pizzeria Farina
Main Street
915 Main St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Flourist
East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St.


Pick-up and free delivery | LINK
Fife Bakery
Main Street
64 E 3rd Ave.


Fresh bread for pick-up | LINK

Fiore Famiglia (Kits)
West Side
2603 West 16th Ave.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

The Birds & The Beets
Gastown
55 Powell St. Vancouver, BC


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Juke Fried Chicken
Chinatown
182 Keefer St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive)
Commercial Drive
2290 Commercial Dr.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

les amis du FROMAGE
Strathcona
843 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC


Prepared meals (fresh/frozen) as well as pantry provisions for pick-up | LINK

Livia
Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr.


Take-out at bread window | LINK

La Tana
Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr.


Italian take-out + delivery | LINK

La Quercia
Kitsilano
3689 West 4th Ave.


Italian take-out | LINK

Maenam
Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave.


Modern Thai Take-out/ Delivery | LINK

Mak N Ming
Kitsilano
1629 Yew St.


Take-out bento box | LINK

Pidgin
Gastown
350 Carrall St.


Japanese/European take-out + delivery | LINK

The Pie Shoppe
East Vancouver
1875 Powell St. (Opening soon)


Take-out window for sweet and savory pies | LINK

Railtown Catering
Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Downtown
762 Cambie St.


Shellfish market and pantry provisions / pick-up and delivery | LINK

Nuba (Kitsilano)
Kitsilano
3116 West Broadway


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Pourhouse
Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Say Mercy!
Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St.


Take-out + delivery. Love these guys for their Staff Meal support program! | LINK

Sprezzatura
Main Street
265 Kingsway


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Stable House, The
South Granville
1520 W. 13th Ave.


Take-out window | LINK

Tractor Foods
Kitsilano
1903 West 4th Avenue


MANY LOCATIONS | Take-out + delivery options | LINK

Ubuntu Canteen
Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St.


Take-out | LINK

Ugly Dumpling
Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr.


Frozen dumplings by the bag | Pick up + delivery | LINK

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana
East Vancouver
1190 Victoria Drive


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Vij's Restaurant
West Side
3106 Cambie St.


Take-out + delivery | LINK

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave.


Take-out only, call 604.731.9378 | LINK

