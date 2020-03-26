Community News / Main Street

Como Taperia Now Taking Orders for Premium Spanish ‘Conservas’ and Wines

Vancouver, BC | Como Taperia decided to voluntarily shut their door for the time being amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. We donated all of our perishable goods to our staff and some other local restaurants still operating as takeaway venues. In an effort to help us make it to the other side of this crisis we are offering a take-away option for some of our premium non-perishable Spanish goods.

We have a huge menu of Conservas (premium tinned Spanish seafood) and a small list of Spanish wines available for take away. The Conservas will be discounted by 25% at checkout, and the wines are priced on our website at 35-50% off. We will be offering pickup twice a week (for now) on Thursdays and Saturdays. We are taking the health and safety very seriously, and will be doing contactless payment, and will be taking as many sanitary precautions as we can during packing and pickup. Your order must contain food, so take-away for just wine is not available.

Anything you don’t see on the menu? Hot Sauce, Sherry, Vermut? Please email us info [at] comotaperia.com.

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
