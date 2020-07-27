Back to: Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to every temporary patio that has so far been approved (and that Scout has data for in its geo-system). Keep in mind that not all of them have been built yet! If you don’t see your favourite spot listed, please let us know and we’ll do our best to include it.

Patio season is upon us, but so is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Despite our yearnings to sip, sup and safely socialize al fresco, so many of Vancouver’s restaurants, cafes and breweries were never originally equipped with the outdoor spaces that could now prove so key to their survival. Thankfully, the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program (TEPP) permits qualified establishments to operate nonpermanent patios until October 31st, thereby allowing for greater seating capacity, safer dining experiences and, for many, hope that their business will survive this calamity.

33 Acres Brewing Co.
Main Street
15 West 8th Ave.
MAP
49th Parallel Coffee Roasters & Lucky's Doughnuts (Kits)
Kitsilano
2198 West 4th Ave.
MAP
Acorn
Main Street
3995 Main St.
MAP
Alibi Room
Gastown
157 Alexander St.
MAP
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
MAP
Anh and Chi
Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC
MAP
AnnaLena
Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave.
MAP
Aperture Coffee
West Side
243 W. Broadway
MAP
Argo Cafe
False Creek
1836 Ontario St.
MAP
Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street
MAP
Biercraft Bistro (Cambie Village)
West Side
3305 Cambie St.
MAP
The Birds & The Beets
Gastown
55 Powell St. Vancouver, BC
MAP
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Downtown
845 Burrard St.
MAP
Brassneck Brewery
Main Street
2148 Main St.
MAP
Bufala
West Side
5395 West Blvd
MAP
Burdock & Co
Main Street
2702 Main St.
MAP
Café Medina
Downtown
780 Richards St.
MAP
Callister Brewing
East Vancouver
1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC
MAP
The Cascade Room
Main Street
2616 Main St.
MAP
Chewies Oyster Bar (Kits)
Kitsilano
2201 West 1st Ave.
MAP
Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St.
MAP
Container Brewing
Strathcona
1216 Franklin Ave.
MAP
Dachi
Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St.
MAP
Do Chay
East Vancouver
1392 Kingsway
MAP
Dock Lunch
Main Street
152 E. 11th Ave.
MAP
East Vancouver Brewing Company
Commercial Drive
1675 Venables St.
MAP
El Camino's
Main Street
3250 Main St.
MAP
Electric Bicycle Brewing
Main Street
20 East 4th Ave
MAP
Fable Kitchen
Kitsilano
1944 West 4th Ave.
MAP
Faculty Brewing Co.
False Creek
1830 Ontario St.
MAP
Federal Store
Main Street
2601 Quebec St.
MAP
Field & Social
Main Street
18 East 5th Ave.
MAP
Fiore Famiglia (Kits)
West Side
2603 West 16th Ave.
MAP
Forage
West End
1300 Robson St.
MAP
Grano (Opening soon) 3240 Main St. MAP
Grapes & Soda
Kitsilano
1537 West 6th Ave.
MAP
Homer Street Cafe & Bar
Downtown
898 Homer St.
MAP
Irish Heather
Gastown
210 Carrall St.
MAP
Keefer Bar
Chinatown
135 Keefer St
MAP
L'Abattoir
Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
MAP
La Glace
West Side
2785 W 16th Ave.
MAP
Livia
Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr.
MAP
Lucky Taco
Kitsilano
1685 Yew St.
MAP
Luppolo Brewing Company
Commercial Drive
1123 Venables St.
MAP
Main Street Brewing
Main Street
261 East 7th Ave.
MAP
Milano Coffee (Gastown)
Gastown
36 Powell St.
MAP
Nightingale
West End
1021 West Hastings St.
MAP
Nook (Kits)
Kitsilano
1525 Yew St.
MAP
Nuba (Kitsilano)
Kitsilano
3116 West Broadway
MAP
Nuba (Mt Pleasant)
Main Street
146 East 3rd Ave.
MAP
Odd Society Spirits
East Vancouver
1725 Powell St.
MAP
Off The Rail Brewing Co.
East Vancouver
1351 Adanac St.
MAP
Old Bird
Main Street
3950 Main St.
MAP
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
West End
1193 Denman St.
MAP
Pepino's Spaghetti House
Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive
MAP
Pizza Carano
Fraserhood
4241 Fraser St.
MAP
Pourhouse
Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC
MAP
Portland Craft
Main Street
3835 Main St.
MAP
Powell Brewery
Railtown Japantown
1357 Powell St.
MAP
Provence Marinaside
Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent
MAP
Published
Main Street
3593 Main St.
MAP
R & B Brewing Co.
Main Street
54 E 4th Ave.
MAP
Resurrection Spirits
East Vancouver
1672 Franklin St.
MAP
Say Mercy!
Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St.
MAP
Slickity Jim's Chat & Chew
Main Street
3475 Main St.
MAP
Slow Hand Beer Company
East Vancouver
1830 Powell St.
MAP
Small Victory
Downtown
1088 Homer St.
MAP
Sopra Sotto
Commercial Drive
1510 Commercial Dr.
MAP
St. Augustine's Craft Brew House + Kitchen
Commercial Drive
2360 Commercial Dr.
MAP
Steamworks
Gastown
375 Water St.
MAP
Strathcona Beer Company
Strathcona
895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC
MAP
Tacofino
Hastings Sunrise
2327 E Hastings St.
MAP
Tacofino (Gastown)
Gastown
15 W Cordova St.
MAP
Tacofino Ocho
Main Street
Ontario St. & East 5th Ave.
MAP
The American
Main Street
926 Main St.
MAP
The Reef
Main Street
4172 Main St.
MAP
The Rumpus Room
Main Street
2301 Main St.
MAP
Stable House, The
South Granville
1520 W. 13th Ave.
MAP
Timbertrain Coffee Roasters
Gastown
311 W Cordova St.
MAP
The Union
Strathcona
219 Union St.
MAP
Their There
Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave.
MAP
Tocador
Main Street
2610 Main St.
MAP
Ubuntu Canteen
Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St.
MAP
Ugly Dumpling
Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr.
MAP
Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana
East Vancouver
1190 Victoria Drive
MAP
Wallflower Modern Diner
Main Street
2420 Main St.
MAP
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave.
MAP
Zocalo Modern Cantina
Fraserhood
646 Kingsway
MAP

