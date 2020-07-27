Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to every temporary patio that has so far been approved (and that Scout has data for in its geo-system). Keep in mind that not all of them have been built yet! If you don’t see your favourite spot listed, please let us know and we’ll do our best to include it.

Patio season is upon us, but so is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Despite our yearnings to sip, sup and safely socialize al fresco, so many of Vancouver’s restaurants, cafes and breweries were never originally equipped with the outdoor spaces that could now prove so key to their survival. Thankfully, the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program (TEPP) permits qualified establishments to operate nonpermanent patios until October 31st, thereby allowing for greater seating capacity, safer dining experiences and, for many, hope that their business will survive this calamity.

33 Acres Brewing Co. Main Street 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

49th Parallel Coffee Roasters & Lucky's Doughnuts (Kits) Kitsilano 2198 West 4th Ave. MAP

Acorn Main Street 3995 Main St. MAP

Alibi Room Gastown 157 Alexander St. MAP

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio False Creek 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Anh and Chi Main Street 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

AnnaLena Kitsilano 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP

Aperture Coffee West Side 243 W. Broadway MAP

Argo Cafe False Creek 1836 Ontario St. MAP

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP

Biercraft Bistro (Cambie Village) West Side 3305 Cambie St. MAP

The Birds & The Beets Gastown 55 Powell St. Vancouver, BC MAP

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Downtown 845 Burrard St. MAP

Brassneck Brewery Main Street 2148 Main St. MAP

Bufala West Side 5395 West Blvd MAP

Burdock & Co Main Street 2702 Main St. MAP

Café Medina Downtown 780 Richards St. MAP

Callister Brewing East Vancouver 1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC MAP

The Cascade Room Main Street 2616 Main St. MAP

Chewies Oyster Bar (Kits) Kitsilano 2201 West 1st Ave. MAP

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee East Vancouver 1370 East Georgia St. MAP

Container Brewing Strathcona 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

Dachi Hastings Sunrise 2297 Hastings St. MAP

Do Chay East Vancouver 1392 Kingsway MAP

Dock Lunch Main Street 152 E. 11th Ave. MAP

East Vancouver Brewing Company Commercial Drive 1675 Venables St. MAP

El Camino's Main Street 3250 Main St. MAP

Electric Bicycle Brewing Main Street 20 East 4th Ave MAP

Fable Kitchen Kitsilano 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP

Faculty Brewing Co. False Creek 1830 Ontario St. MAP

Federal Store Main Street 2601 Quebec St. MAP

Field & Social Main Street 18 East 5th Ave. MAP

Fiore Famiglia (Kits) West Side 2603 West 16th Ave. MAP

Forage West End 1300 Robson St. MAP

Grano (Opening soon) 3240 Main St. MAP

Grapes & Soda Kitsilano 1537 West 6th Ave. MAP

Homer Street Cafe & Bar Downtown 898 Homer St. MAP

Irish Heather Gastown 210 Carrall St. MAP

Keefer Bar Chinatown 135 Keefer St MAP

L'Abattoir Gastown 2178 Carrall St. MAP

La Glace West Side 2785 W 16th Ave. MAP

Livia Commercial Drive 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

Lucky Taco Kitsilano 1685 Yew St. MAP

Luppolo Brewing Company Commercial Drive 1123 Venables St. MAP

Main Street Brewing Main Street 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

Milano Coffee (Gastown) Gastown 36 Powell St. MAP

Nightingale West End 1021 West Hastings St. MAP

Nook (Kits) Kitsilano 1525 Yew St. MAP

Nuba (Kitsilano) Kitsilano 3116 West Broadway MAP

Nuba (Mt Pleasant) Main Street 146 East 3rd Ave. MAP

Odd Society Spirits East Vancouver 1725 Powell St. MAP

Off The Rail Brewing Co. East Vancouver 1351 Adanac St. MAP

Old Bird Main Street 3950 Main St. MAP

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar West End 1193 Denman St. MAP

Pepino's Spaghetti House Commercial Drive 631 Commercial Drive MAP

Pizza Carano Fraserhood 4241 Fraser St. MAP

Pourhouse Gastown 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Portland Craft Main Street 3835 Main St. MAP

Powell Brewery Railtown Japantown 1357 Powell St. MAP

Provence Marinaside Downtown 1177 Marinaside Crescent MAP

Published Main Street 3593 Main St. MAP

R & B Brewing Co. Main Street 54 E 4th Ave. MAP

Resurrection Spirits East Vancouver 1672 Franklin St. MAP

Say Mercy! Fraserhood 4298 Fraser St. MAP

Slickity Jim's Chat & Chew Main Street 3475 Main St. MAP

Slow Hand Beer Company East Vancouver 1830 Powell St. MAP

Small Victory Downtown 1088 Homer St. MAP

Sopra Sotto Commercial Drive 1510 Commercial Dr. MAP

St. Augustine's Craft Brew House + Kitchen Commercial Drive 2360 Commercial Dr. MAP

Steamworks Gastown 375 Water St. MAP

Strathcona Beer Company Strathcona 895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Tacofino Hastings Sunrise 2327 E Hastings St. MAP

Tacofino (Gastown) Gastown 15 W Cordova St. MAP

Tacofino Ocho Main Street Ontario St. & East 5th Ave. MAP

The American Main Street 926 Main St. MAP

The Reef Main Street 4172 Main St. MAP

The Rumpus Room Main Street 2301 Main St. MAP

Stable House, The South Granville 1520 W. 13th Ave. MAP

Timbertrain Coffee Roasters Gastown 311 W Cordova St. MAP

The Union Strathcona 219 Union St. MAP

Their There Kitsilano 2042 West 4th Ave. MAP

Tocador Main Street 2610 Main St. MAP

Ubuntu Canteen Fraserhood 4194 Fraser St. MAP

Ugly Dumpling Commercial Drive 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana East Vancouver 1190 Victoria Drive MAP

Wallflower Modern Diner Main Street 2420 Main St. MAP

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Kitsilano 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP