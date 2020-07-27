Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to every temporary patio that has so far been approved (and that Scout has data for in its geo-system). Keep in mind that not all of them have been built yet! If you don’t see your favourite spot listed, please let us know and we’ll do our best to include it.
Patio season is upon us, but so is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Despite our yearnings to sip, sup and safely socialize al fresco, so many of Vancouver’s restaurants, cafes and breweries were never originally equipped with the outdoor spaces that could now prove so key to their survival. Thankfully, the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program (TEPP) permits qualified establishments to operate nonpermanent patios until October 31st, thereby allowing for greater seating capacity, safer dining experiences and, for many, hope that their business will survive this calamity.
33 Acres Brewing Co.
15 West 8th Ave.
49th Parallel Coffee Roasters & Lucky's Doughnuts (Kits)
2198 West 4th Ave.
Alibi Room
157 Alexander St.
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC
Anh and Chi
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC
AnnaLena
1809 West 1st Ave.
Aperture Coffee
243 W. Broadway
Argo Cafe
1836 Ontario St.
Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
2150 Fir Street
Biercraft Bistro (Cambie Village)
3305 Cambie St.
The Birds & The Beets
55 Powell St. Vancouver, BC
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
845 Burrard St.
Brassneck Brewery
2148 Main St.
Burdock & Co
2702 Main St.
Café Medina
780 Richards St.
Callister Brewing
1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC
The Cascade Room
2616 Main St.
Chewies Oyster Bar (Kits)
2201 West 1st Ave.
Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
1370 East Georgia St.
Container Brewing
1216 Franklin Ave.
Dock Lunch
152 E. 11th Ave.
East Vancouver Brewing Company
1675 Venables St.
El Camino's
3250 Main St.
Electric Bicycle Brewing
20 East 4th Ave
Fable Kitchen
1944 West 4th Ave.
Faculty Brewing Co.
1830 Ontario St.
Federal Store
2601 Quebec St.
Field & Social
18 East 5th Ave.
Fiore Famiglia (Kits)
2603 West 16th Ave.
Grano (Opening soon)
3240 Main St. MAP
Grapes & Soda
1537 West 6th Ave.
Homer Street Cafe & Bar
898 Homer St.
Irish Heather
210 Carrall St.
L'Abattoir
2178 Carrall St.
La Glace
2785 W 16th Ave.
Livia
1399 Commercial Dr.
Luppolo Brewing Company
1123 Venables St.
Main Street Brewing
261 East 7th Ave.
Milano Coffee (Gastown)
36 Powell St.
Nightingale
1021 West Hastings St.
Nuba (Kitsilano)
3116 West Broadway
Nuba (Mt Pleasant)
146 East 3rd Ave.
Odd Society Spirits
1725 Powell St.
Off The Rail Brewing Co.
1351 Adanac St.
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
1193 Denman St.
Pepino's Spaghetti House
631 Commercial Drive
Pizza Carano
4241 Fraser St.
Pourhouse
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC
Portland Craft
3835 Main St.
Powell Brewery
1357 Powell St.
Provence Marinaside
1177 Marinaside Crescent
R & B Brewing Co.
54 E 4th Ave.
Resurrection Spirits
1672 Franklin St.
Say Mercy!
4298 Fraser St.
Slickity Jim's Chat & Chew
3475 Main St.
Slow Hand Beer Company
1830 Powell St.
Small Victory
1088 Homer St.
Sopra Sotto
1510 Commercial Dr.
St. Augustine's Craft Brew House + Kitchen
2360 Commercial Dr.
Strathcona Beer Company
895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC
Tacofino
2327 E Hastings St.
Tacofino (Gastown)
15 W Cordova St.
Tacofino Ocho
Ontario St. & East 5th Ave.
The American
926 Main St.
The Rumpus Room
2301 Main St.
Stable House, The
1520 W. 13th Ave.
Timbertrain Coffee Roasters
311 W Cordova St.
Their There
2042 West 4th Ave.
Ubuntu Canteen
4194 Fraser St.
Ugly Dumpling
1590 Commercial Dr.
Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana
1190 Victoria Drive
Wallflower Modern Diner
2420 Main St.
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
2775 W. 16th Ave.
Zocalo Modern Cantina
646 Kingsway
