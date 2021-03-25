Community News / Downtown

Viaggio’s Restaurants Welcome Easter Weekend With Special Menus and Cocktails

Vancouver, BC | Gather your loved ones for scrumptious Easter offerings from Viaggio Hospitality Group’s collection of award-winning establishments. Enjoy well-crafted, seasonal culinary creations and delectable Easter-themed cocktails with your immediate household and core bubble on April 4.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – FALSE CREEK | Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s special Easter two-course lunch ($44 per person) and three-course dinner ($55 per person) menus beautifully display Ancora’s signature Peruvian-meets-Japanese Nikkei cuisine. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Prawn Causa with avocado mousse and panca emulsion, Papa A La Huancaina Salad with romaine hearts and soft-boiled egg, and Forbidden Rice Seafood Paella with Peruvian corn and sablefish croquettes. Choose between Picarones with pecans, spiced syrup, and ice cream or daily selection of Sorbet for dessert.

“Easter in Peru” is the feature cocktail created by Bar Manager Kam Tabarraee in honour of the holiday. This captivating drink showcases Tacama Albilla Pisco, white crème de cacao, Frangelico, cacao nibs-infused green tea, and a dash of raspberry-and-lemon shrub. It is then served in a chocolate-rimmed martini glass lined with two whimsical chocolate-covered grapes, which resembles chocolate Easter eggs.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.


ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – AMBLESIDE | Across the Lion’s Gate Bridge, Ancora Ambleside’s Executive Chef Jorge Kim is presenting vibrant two-course lunch ($44 per person) and three-course dinner ($55 per person) Easter menus, just in time to ring in springtime. Diners can choose between tasty plates such as Crab Causa with quail egg, huancaina sauce, and crispy yam; Grilled Romaine Hearts with soft boiled egg; Cast Iron Paella with scallops, prawns, mussels, and chorizo iberico; and Roasted Rack of Lamb with garlic-butter quinoa crust, yam-and-squash purée, and chimi churri. End the meal with sweet finishes that includes Roasted Rhubarb with whipped yogurt and rhubarb compote, or a daily selection of Sorbet with fresh fruit.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.


PAPI’S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR | Bar Manager Katie Slacks has created a special Easter cocktail for drink enthusiasts: the Modern Bunny ($13). This libation is a riff of another classic cocktail known as the 20th century—Papi’s version features orange-infused gin, Lillet Blanc, white crème de cacao, lemon juice, a dash of orange bitters, garnished with a slice of Terry’s chocolate orange. This festive creation will be available April 4th and 5th.

Besides mouthwatering drinks and gorgeous views of English Bay, guests can enjoy a Sunday Prime Rib Roast feature with crab Oscar sauce during the Easter Weekend.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.


CIBO TRATTORIA | Cibo’s popular brunch service is perfect for couples and families, and features a can’t-miss $15 food menu that’s perfect for Easter. Dig into delicious items such as Banana Cream Pie Pancakes with loads of whipped cream, Tiramisu Stuffed French Toast with mascarpone cream and ladyfinger crumble, Salmon Benedict with Artic-char caviar and whipped ricotta, as well as The Veneto made with Polenta hash, sausage, and cherry tomato. A build-your-own mimosa tray ($30) that includes a bottle of prosecco and selection of daily juices is the perfect pairing for this morning meal.

Cibo’s brunch service is available on weekend and statutory holidays from 10 am to 2 pm. Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.

ABOUT VIAGGIO HOSPITALITY GROUP | A leader in providing outstanding food and beverage experiences, Viaggio Hospitality Group has an award-winning and diverse collection of restaurants and bars in British Columbia. From fine-dining establishments to casual eateries to exciting sports bar, there is something on offer for every type of guest. More information can be found online at www.viaggiohospitality.com.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-681-1164 | WEBSITE
Viaggio’s Restaurants Welcome Easter Weekend With Special Menus and Cocktails
Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group
Ancora Ambleside
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave. | WEBSITE
Viaggio’s Restaurants Welcome Easter Weekend With Special Menus and Cocktails
Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: West End
1193 Denman St. | 604-685-7337 | WEBSITE
Viaggio’s Restaurants Welcome Easter Weekend With Special Menus and Cocktails
Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group
Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Viaggio’s Restaurants Welcome Easter Weekend With Special Menus and Cocktails
Food Is the Key to the Heart This Valentine’s Day With Viaggio Hospitality Group

