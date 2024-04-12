Bacchus Restaurant Launches New German-Inspired Brunch Service

The Goods from Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Vancouver, BC | There is a new brunch destination in downtown Vancouver as award-winning Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge launches Chef Stefan Hartmann’s exclusive Bavarian Brunch. Inspired by Hartmann’s German roots, the menu features a variety of classic and inventive dishes, such as a Berlin-style Currywurst, Chicken Schnitzel, and Oma’s Rice Pudding. Available starting April 20, 2024, guests will also be able to pair the experience with German beverages.

“Chef Hartmann is known for his exceptional German cuisine, especially having opened his own Michelin star restaurant in Berlin, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him create a special Bavarian Brunch for Bacchus,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner, and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “And, for those who love the classics, we’ll definitely also have our Bacchus mainstays on the menu.”

Bacchus’s new Bavarian Brunch is available on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, and features several a la carte dishes, such as: a Poached Weisswurst with freshly baked pretzel and sweet mustard; Bavarian Meatloaf with melted onions, eggs, and German potato salad; the Berlin-style Currywurst with bratwurst, warm curry sauce, and French fries; and Cheese Spaetzle with German pasta, cheese, fried shallots and chives.

In addition to the German-inspired dishes, there are also German beverages to accompany. This includes German wines, such as a 2021 Emrich Schonleber and 2022 Weingut Malat from Crazy Creatures, and cocktails, such as a Kirsch Royale and Bavarian Coffee.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate my heritage, and I look forward to preparing some of my favourite German dishes for guests in Vancouver,” adds Hartmann.