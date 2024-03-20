Sakura in Bloom at Miku Restaurant

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Miku, ABURI Restaurant Canada’s Michelin Guide-recommended contemporary Japanese restaurant, is inviting guests to join them in celebrating sakura season with a new Sakura Kaiseki, available for a limited-time from March 29 to April 14, 2024. Created by head chef Martin Simicek and pastry chef Isabelle Valencia, the multi-course menu features a medley of flavours inspired by the annual flowering of cherry blossom trees.

“Our Sakura Kaiseki honours the changing seasons with vibrant ingredients, fresh seafood, and delicate hues that evoke the calmness of the trees – all harmonizing with the arrival of spring,” explains Simicek, who works alongside Aburi Restaurants Canada executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi. “We’re always looking to excite and surprise our guests with each rendition of our tasting menu, and this is definitely one of my favourites – a great way to start a new season.”

Miku’s Sakura Kaiseki ($180++ per person) is available during dinner service, from March 29 to April 14, 2024. Reservations can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900.

Miku’s Sakura Kaiseki

Lobster Terrine

Transmontanus Caviar, spring vegetable dashi, lobster oil

Snow Crab Tortellini

sunchoke shio-koji espuma, roasted tomato espagnole, Osaka mustard greens

Sashimi + (add-on Transmontanus Caviar 20g/$90)

chef’s selection

Smoked Tai Crudo

cherry wood smoked, blood orange ponzu, nasturtium leaves, crispy shallots

Brome Lake Duck Breast

beetroot medley, charred radicchio, balsamic duck jus

Seasonal Sakura Sushi Selection

chef’s sushi selection

Strawberry Chamomile Mousse

Chamomile ganache, strawberry tuile, strawberry-shiso sorbet

In addition, the bar team has created two seasonal sakura cocktail specials: Sakura Culture, described as balanced and graceful, with floral notes, featuring Kizuna Sake, Kuroki Honten Shochu Yamasaki, and rose umeshu; and U no Hana, a citrus, jammy, and frothy drink with ingredients such as pisco, Odd Society crème de cassis, yuzu, rose umeshu, egg whites, and cherry cedar bitters.

“Hanami is one of my family’s most favourite times of the year – it’s a tradition to enjoy meals together under the blossoming sakura trees in Japan and Vancouver,” adds Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Our team has put together a beautiful Sakura Kaiseki menu that truly honours sakura season.”