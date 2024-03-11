A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Launches an Enchanting Irish-Inspired Evening, March 17th

Vancouver, BC | This St. Patrick’s Day, Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s Bacchus Restaurant, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant, are inviting guests to indulge in a lucky St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a special, limited-edition menu. Created by executive chef Stefan Hartmann and available only on Sunday, March 17, 2024, guests will be treated to a selection of Irish-inspired delicacies, including Braised Guinness Beef Stew, Braised Bacon and Cabbage, and a St. Patrick’s Baileys Tiramisu.

Reservations can be made at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

Directions
Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St.
604-608-5319
WEBSITE

