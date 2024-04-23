A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Gastown

L’Abattoir to Honour Mom with Special Mother’s Day Chef’s Menu, May 7-12th

Portrait

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Mom with the L’Abattoir Mother’s Day Chef’s Menu from Tuesday, May 7th to Sunday, May 12th. Our latest seasonal Chef’s Menu showcases the freshest spring ingredients in a multi-course tasting menu. To recognize the remarkable mothers in your lives, we’ve teamed up with Piper Heidsieck to kick off your dining experience with a complimentary glass of Champagne.

Reserve your table today and let us help you show your appreciation for Mom this year!

Directions
L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
604-568-1701
WEBSITE

