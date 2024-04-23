Beaucoup Bakery Creates New ‘Le Citron’ Line-Up of Treats to Celebrate All Moms

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | It’s coming up lemons, yuzu, and grapefruit this Mother’s Day at Beaucoup Bakery as pastry chef and co-owner Betty Hung unveils Le Citron Collection, featuring a selection of fresh treats, cakes, and bonbons, all inspired by vibrant citrus flavours. Pre-orders are available now online at beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from April 27 to May 12, 2024 at both its Fairview (2150 Fir Street) and Downtown (600 Dunsmuir Street) locations.

Beaucoup Bakery has also recently launched a Build-Your-Own-Gift-Box and Petite Gift Box option, with items that can be shipped across Canada.

“Spring is all about brightness of flavours, and for Mother’s Day this year, we wanted to highlight our favourite citrus fruits in different forms in celebration of every mom,” explains Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We have new chocolate bonbons, a new cake, and handcrafted macarons. We loved exploring the nuances of each citrus flavour. For example, the tartness of yuzu really complements Valrhona’s dark couverture chocolate, and of course, lemon and raspberry is a classic pairing.”

Le Citron Collection all come packaged in Beaucoup Bakery’s signature red and cream boxes. The special line-up includes:

Mandarin & Yuzu Bonbons ($26 for a box of 12) with two limited edition flavours – Mandarin & Grand Marnier jujube with Tainori shell and Yuzu Caramel ganache with dark chocolate shell;

Citron & Pamplemousse Macarons ($18 for a box of six pieces), featuring two flavours – lime with lime buttercream and basil jam and grapefruit with grapefruit buttercream and grapefruit jam;

Lemon Roulade ($9.95 for an individual-sized; $52 for a whole cake, six to eight servings) with lemon sponge, lemon mascarpone cream, raspberry jam finished with ivoire glaze and Raspberry crunch.

In addition to the new collection, Beaucoup Bakery pastries also make for a great brunch option, from its classic butter croissants, pain au chocolats, to cinnamon scrolls, ham and cheese croissants, and apple pie buns.

“Both our locations have indoor and outdoor seating – we definitely welcome guests to enjoy a beautiful morning or afternoon with us,” adds Betty.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP