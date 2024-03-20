Botanist to Welcome NYC’s ‘Lysée’ for One-of-a-Kind Dessert Collaboration This April

The Goods from Botanist Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | On April 11, 2024, Fairmont Pacific Rim and Botanist Restaurant Executive Pastry Chef Kate Siegel will welcome New York City’s acclaimed Lysée pastry boutique by James Beard Award-nominated Pastry Chef and owner Eunji Lee for a unique collaborative dessert tasting menu experience at Botanist.

The six-course, sweet and savoury dessert menu will include three dishes prepared by each chef. The first two courses will be developed by Chef Siegel and include an English Pea Panna Cotta followed by a Rhubarb Granite. Courses three and four, exclusively designed for the occasion by Chef Eunji, will feature Berry Meringue, and Lysée Signature Mousse Cake. Next, a superb Dark Chocolate Fondant prepared by Chef Kate will be followed by the finale course prepared by Chef Eunji in the form of two flavours of Petit Fours.

“I have been following Chef Eunji’s career since she was at Jungsik. Her choice of flavours is truly innovative, and her plating and sense of aesthetics are artistic, beautiful, and clean,” says Kate Siegel, Fairmont Pacific Rim Executive Pastry. “She is one of the technically strongest, most unique Pastry Chefs I’ve seen, and I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with her and for Vancouver to taste her desserts.”

Lysée, located in New York City’s Flatiron neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022 to industry success and fanfare. Inspired by her love of pastry as edible art, Lysée’s name is inspired by Chef Eunji’s sweet museum, derived from the French word Musée. Lysée’s menu, like Chef Eunji, is influenced by three cultures – French, Korean and the vibrancy of New York City. This collaboration will mark the first of its kind for Chef Eunji and Chef Siegel, who share similar passions for exquisite desserts with adventurous flavours, served in artistic presentations.

The six-course tasting menu, poised to creatively blend savoury and sweet notes for a unique experience of the senses is now open for reservations beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $145 CAD ++ per person, with option to add wine pairings for $110 ++ and can be reserved online. For more information visit https://www.fairmontpacificrim.com/botanist-dining-collaborations/.