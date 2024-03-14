Bacchus Restaurant Presents Special Easter Long Weekend Afternoon Tea and Sunday Brunch

The Goods from Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Vancouver, BC | This Easter, indulge in two sumptuous long weekend experiences at Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s award-winning Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge. Guests can enjoy a special three-course Easter Sunday Brunch on March 31, 2024 or make a reservation for its popular Afternoon Tea, available on both March 30 and 31, 2024.

“We are thrilled to invite guests to join us for an unforgettable Easter celebration at Bacchus this year,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner, and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Chefs Hartmann and Iza-Fellows and their team have curated two exceptional menus that capture the essence of what Easter long weekend meals should be – delicious and enjoyed with loved ones.”

Bacchus’s exquisite Easter Brunch ($72++ per person) features a Table d’Hote Menu by executive chef Stefan Hartmann. Guests can choose from: a variety of appetizers, such as a beautiful Poached Egg with kataifi nest, smoked salmon, horseradish, dill, and chives or Goat’s Cheese Roll with marinated Mediterranean vegetables, and almond romesco pistou; a collection of mains, such as Lamb Shank Ragout with potato gnocchi, fennel, and pecorino; Five Potato Pea Ravioli with beurre blanc, and sautéed gem lettuce or classic Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon or crispy pork belly; and handcrafted desserts by pastry chef Samson Iza-Fellows, such as the popular Wedgewood Carrot Cake, accompanied by marzipan cream cheese and vanilla ice cream.

Guests can experience a variety of sweet and savoury bites during Bacchus’s themed Easter Afternoon Tea ($72 per person), complete with seasonal decor, available on March 30 or 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Highlights include finely cut gourmet sandwiches, savoury scones, pastries, and sweets, such as a Mini Maritozzi, Strawberry Swiss Roll, and Passionfruit Tartlet.

“Bacchus often a place people visit for breakfast, and we always enjoy creating limited dishes for brunch and Easter is no exception,” adds Hartmann. “And of course, our Afternoon Teas are very popular and guests will definitely want to try all Samson’s desserts.”

Reservations are recommended and can be booked at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.