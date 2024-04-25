Greet the Day with Brunch at Osteria Elio Volpe

The Goods from Osteria Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Since launching mid-March, Banda Volpi’s new coastal-inspired Italian restaurant Osteria Elio Volpe (540 West 17th Avenue) is now firmly anchored in Cambie Village. In addition to breezy evenings, the month-old destination is now hosting weekend brunch every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, where families, friends, and neighbours of all ages are warmly welcomed to pass plates of soft scrambled eggs; indulge in potato latkes with caviar & crema fresca; and celebrate the new day with caffè and carefree cocktails while basking in the sunny glow of the pizza oven.

“Brunch at Elio feels like those laid back, non so che mornings in Italy, doing nothing but enjoying a cappuccino and plate after plate of delicious food,” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi, the gang behind folkloric neighbourhood spots Savio Volpe, La Tana, Pepino’s, and now, Elio Volpe. “Since quietly launching brunch a few weeks ago, folks from around the neighbourhood have found us, which is exactly what we’d hoped – to establish a meeting place for convivial dining in the community, by day and by night.”

“Our brunch is all about celebrating the classics with a fresh take on every dish,” adds Phil Scarfone, Banda Volpi Culinary Director. Scarfone and Elio Volpe’s Head Chef Alan Tam, Executive Sous Chef Vish Mayekar, Banda Volpi Executive Pastry Chef Jessi Morton, and Pastry Chef Tanis Petrin, have created a special menu of Italian delicacies and brunch classics: from fresh pastries to breakfast pizza, small plates for sharing and large plates to start the day with gusto, alla Elio!

Start with Rome’s most popular pastry, fresh maritozzi filled with custard and fruit conserva; some of Elio’s signature house made thick-cut bacon with jalapeño jam; and a pot of warm baked ricotta with honey and hazelnuts served with local Liberty sourdough and brown butter. Fill the table with large plates of meatball breakfast sandwiches; lobster or mushroom ‘alla Benedettina’; and fried chicken & Liège waffles with amaro maple syrup. Finish with pizelle cannoli; and a scoop or two of gelato or sorbetto del giorno, for dolce.

To drink, beyond a strong Italian coffee program and light brunch refreshers like a Lambrusco Spritz and an Italian Greyhound, Director Amar Gill has crafted a list of specialty cocktails like the Elio Cesare with house made “clamato” and Bomba chili; the eye opening Shakerato Martini with espresso, amaro, and grappa; and, for the bambini, a Valrhona and Ghirardelli cioccolata calda, with frothy steamed milk and a toasted-to-order marshmallow foam.

Brunch guests will be greeted by Assistant Manager Angela Vettorazzi (formerly La Tana’s GM) and Sommelier Maia Pearson (previously Published on Main) will be around all day, popping bottles from Wine Director Kristi Linneboe’s curated selection of Champagne, Italian frizzante and vino.

Elio always keeps part of the room open for walk-ins; so guests need not make plans ahead of time, though some reservations are available via Resy. Walk ins are welcome to enjoy caffè and maritozzi on the sidewalk benches and in the shade of the cherry trees lining the street, should ever there be a wait.

Brunch service is available Saturday, Sunday, and select holidays, including the upcoming Victoria Day on May 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Mother’s Day, May 12, 2024, doors will open 30 minutes early at 9:30 a.m.