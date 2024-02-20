New Palestinian-Israeli Concept, Bar Haifa, is Growing Their FOH & BOH Team

The Goods from Bar Haifa

Vancouver, BC | New Palestinian-Israeli concept, Bar Haifa, is currently on the hunt for a Line Cook and Assistant General Manager to join their team. Located inside the Deloitte Building (400 West Georgia) in Downtown Vancouver, the sister location to Toronto’s Haifa Room opened doors in November, 2023.

Line Cook:

– Must have previous Line Cook experience

– Must have a willingness to learn and grow with the company

– Must be available weekends and evenings

– Wage determined depending on experience

Assistant General Manager (FOH):

– Must have three years experience in a management role

– Must have wine/beer/cocktail knowledge

– Must be available weekends and evenings

– A willingness to learn and grow with the company

– Wage/Salary determined by experience

To apply, send your resume to [email protected].