Zero Waste Start-Up on Hunt for Sourcing Specialist

The GOODS from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | Livlite is looking for an energetic Sourcing Specialist who is eager to join a zero waste start-up in East Van.

This position requires experience in food assortment planning, sourcing and buying. You’d be a great fit if you are interested in sustainability, have a background in product procurement and are extremely organized and resourceful. You’re enterprising, detail-oriented and can see nuances between brands, and detect brand authenticity. We’d love it if you are a collaborative team member who owns their portfolio, but is also stimulated by cross-business projects.

The ideal candidate for this role is someone who can adapt quickly, works well in a team, and has exceptional communication skills. You have an interest in sustainable food production, the ability to create strong partner relationships and create alternate packaging solutions with suppliers. Experience with e-commerce platforms is also an asset.

For the full posting visit our careers page at livlite.co/careers.

https://livlite.co/careers/sourcing-specialist/

If this sounds like you, please send your resume and cover letter to grace [at] livlite.co. Candidates will be assessed on a rolling basis.

ABOUT LIVLITE | Livlite delivers zero waste groceries to households in Vancouver. Our mission is to help people start shopping zero waste. We do this by sourcing unique local products, working with suppliers to minimize packaging, and delivering products in glass jars and paper bags. We believe zero waste is a journey, taking steps to reduce our impact on the earth. It’s going to be a big journey, so let’s get moving!